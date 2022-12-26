SLC DU Recruitment 2022-23 For 106 Assistant Professor Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

SLC DU has invited online application for the 106 Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. Check SLC DU Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU Recruitment 2022-23 :Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU has published job notification for recruitment of 106 Assistant Professor posts in the Employment News (24-30 December) 2022. These positions are available in various disciplines including Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Computer Science, Economics, English, Physics, Mathematics and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 04 January 2023 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Notification Details Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU Recruitment 2022-23:

Advt No.: SLC/Teaching Staff/2022

Important Date Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU Recruitment 2022-23:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 January 2023 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Vacancy Details Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU Recruitment 2022-23:

Assistant Professor-106

Eligibility Criteria Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU Recruitment 2022-23:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Master Degree with 55 % marks in the concerned disciplines.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/application fee/salary/age limit and other updates for the post.

How To Apply: Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU Recruitment 2022-23

Visit the official website of Shyam Lal College (SLC) https://slc.du.ac.in/ Go to the Careers Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for the post of Assistant Professors in the various department on permanent basis ' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU Recruitment 2022-23 in a new window. Download Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU Recruitment 2022-23 and save the same for your future reference.

Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU Recruitment 2022-23: PDF



How To Apply Shyam Lal College (SLC) DU Recruitment 2022-23:

You can apply online for the these posts with the official website and clicking on the link-"Online Applications are invited for various Teaching posts on Permanent Basis" on the career section.