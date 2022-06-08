SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 for Development Executives Across India

SIDBI Bank is hiring Development Executives. Candidates can check the details here.

SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has published a notice regarding the post of Development Executives (DE) on a contractual basis. The recruitment will be done on an India basis. The last date for submitting the application is 17 July 2022.

The candidates will be selected on basis of scores obtained in interviews only. The Interview shall take place online. Candidates should ensure the availability of necessary infrastructure as specified in the call letter in this regard.

SIDBI Bank Important Date

Last Date of Application - 17 July 2022

SIDBI Bank Vacancy Details

Uttar Pradesh - 2

Bihar - 1

Jharkhand - 1

Odisha - 1

Telangana - 1

MP - 1

Chhattisgarh 1-

West Bengal - 2

Tamil Nadu - 1

Uttara Khand - 1

Rajasthan - 1

Andhra Pradesh - 1

Assam including NER - 3

J&K - 2

Laddakh - 1

Himachal Pradesh - 1

A&N - 1

Maharashtra -2

Punjab - 1

Eligibility Criteria for SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Development Professionals with entrepreneurial mindset and having PG in Development Management / Rural Management / Social Work from reputed institutes i.e. IRMA, XIMB, TISS, IIFM, DMI, ISDM, APU or similar other national level institutes.

Experience:

Minimum 2 years of experience in micro Enterprise promotion, Micro-finance, Rural Livelihoods, Social Research, Rural Marketing, Monitoring & Evaluation etc.

Age Limit:

Age is not a criteria, but the candidate should have orientation towards developmental engagements.

Selection Criteria for SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of shortlisting and a Personal Interview to be held online on a suitable date.

How to Apply for SIDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 ?

Duly filled in application (in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signatureofthe candidateacrossthesamewithdate, should be sent / forwarded only through email at recruitment@sidbi.