SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2023 (Soon): Check Updates Here

SIDBI Grade A Exam Date 2023: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) will release the admit card of the online exam for the post of Assistant Manager (AM) in Grade ‘A’ in General Stream. SIDBI Grade A Admit Card Link is expected in the second or third week on the official website i.e.sidbi.in.
According to the official website, SIDBI Grade A Exam will be conducted on 28 January 2023 (Saturday). The exam will be conducted by IBPS. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of the Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter.
SIDBI AM Admit Card Lik will be provided here, once it is released by the bank. The candidates are requested to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates.
What to Carry at the Exam Centre
The candidates should carry their admit card along with:
- Valid system-generated printout of the online application form
- Duly authenticated Exam call letter (with an authenticated copy of ID proof).
- Candidates who do not bring the authenticated/ stamped call letter of examination and authenticated/ stamped photocopy of ID proof at the time of the Interview will not be allowed to appear for the Interview.
- Proof of Date of Birth (Birth Certificate issued by the Competent Municipal Authorities or SSLC/ Std. X Certificate with DOB).
- Photo Identify Proof
- Proof of Permanent Address
- Marksheets & certificates for Graduation or equivalent qualification etc. A proper document from Board /University for having declared the result on or before 03.01.2023 has to be submitted.
- Caste Certificate, if applicable
SIDBI Exam Pattern
online examination consist of an objective test as well as a descriptive test as follows:
|Subject
|Number of Questions and Marks
|Time
|English Language
|30 MCQs of 30 Marks
|20 Minutes
|GK
|50 MCQs of 50 Marks
|30 min
|Reasoning Aptitude
|40 MCQs of 60 Marks
|40 min
|Quantitative Aptitude
|40 MCQs of 60 Marks
|30 min
|
2 Essays on Financial / Banking / Economic and Social Issues in India (20 marks each)
1 Business Letter Writing (10 Marks)
|3 questions of 50 marks
|1 hour
|
Total
|163 Questions of 250 Marks
|3 hours
How to Download SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2023 ?
Step1: Visit the website of SIDBI
Step 2: Click on the admit card link provided on the official website
Step 3: Provide the registration number or roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Download SIDBI Admit Card
The candidates who clear the exam will be called for an interview round.