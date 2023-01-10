SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2023 (Soon): Check Updates Here

SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2023: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) will soon release the admit card of the online exam for the post of Grade A Assistant Manager. Check Updates Here.

SIDBI Grade A Exam Date 2023: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) will release the admit card of the online exam for the post of Assistant Manager (AM) in Grade ‘A’ in General Stream. SIDBI Grade A Admit Card Link is expected in the second or third week on the official website i.e.sidbi.in.

According to the official website, SIDBI Grade A Exam will be conducted on 28 January 2023 (Saturday). The exam will be conducted by IBPS. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of the Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter.

SIDBI AM Admit Card Lik will be provided here, once it is released by the bank. The candidates are requested to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates.

What to Carry at the Exam Centre

The candidates should carry their admit card along with:

Valid system-generated printout of the online application form Duly authenticated Exam call letter (with an authenticated copy of ID proof). Candidates who do not bring the authenticated/ stamped call letter of examination and authenticated/ stamped photocopy of ID proof at the time of the Interview will not be allowed to appear for the Interview. Proof of Date of Birth (Birth Certificate issued by the Competent Municipal Authorities or SSLC/ Std. X Certificate with DOB). Photo Identify Proof Proof of Permanent Address Marksheets & certificates for Graduation or equivalent qualification etc. A proper document from Board /University for having declared the result on or before 03.01.2023 has to be submitted. Caste Certificate, if applicable

SIDBI Exam Pattern

online examination consist of an objective test as well as a descriptive test as follows:



Subject Number of Questions and Marks Time English Language 30 MCQs of 30 Marks 20 Minutes GK 50 MCQs of 50 Marks 30 min Reasoning Aptitude 40 MCQs of 60 Marks 40 min Quantitative Aptitude 40 MCQs of 60 Marks 30 min 2 Essays on Financial / Banking / Economic and Social Issues in India (20 marks each) 1 Business Letter Writing (10 Marks) 3 questions of 50 marks 1 hour Total 163 Questions of 250 Marks 3 hours

How to Download SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2023 ?

Step1: Visit the website of SIDBI

Step 2: Click on the admit card link provided on the official website

Step 3: Provide the registration number or roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Download SIDBI Admit Card

The candidates who clear the exam will be called for an interview round.