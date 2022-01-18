Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2022 Out for Principal Post @spscskm.gov.in, Check Details Here

Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Principals on its official website-spscskm.gov.in. Check details here.

Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2022 Download: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Principals of various Government Colleges.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the document verification round for the post of Principals against Advertisement No-12/SPSC/EXAM/2021can check the Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2022 available on the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC)-spscskm.gov.in.

It is noted that Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) is set to conduct the interview for Principals posts on 20 January 2022. Candidates can download the Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission- spscskm.gov.in. Go to the Advertisement and Notice Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link " Notice for Scrutiny of Documents of eligible candidates for the posts of Principals of various Government Colleges” given on the Home Page. You will get the PDF of the Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2022 in a new window. Take Print Out of the Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2022 and save a copy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can download directly the Sikkim PSC DV Schedule 2022 from the link given below.

Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the post of Principals will have to be present for the document verification round as per the schedule. Candidates will have to appear for document verification round along with the original as well as attested copies of all their relevant documents as specified in the respective advertisement.