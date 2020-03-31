Sikkim University Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply for Lower Division Clerk and other Posts @cus.ac.

Sikkim University Recruitment 2020 Notification: Sikkim University has has invited application to the recruitment of LDC, Technical Assistant and Other Posts. Eligible and Interested applicants can apply online for Sikkim University through the Official website www.cus.ac.in . The last date to apply for for Sikkim University LDC, Technical Assistant and Other Posts is 15 April 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of Online application submission: 15 April 2020

Sikkim University LDC, Technical Assistant and other Job Details

Deputy Registrar : 01 Post

: 01 Post Technical Assistant (Lab) : 02 Posts

: 02 Posts Laboratory Assistant : 01 Post

: 01 Post Lower Division Clerk : 04 Posts

: 04 Posts Laboratory Attendant: 03 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for LDC, Technical Assistant and other Posts:

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Deputy Registrar : PG with Master Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system I followed. 09 (Nine) years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 10 and above with experience in educational administration.

: PG with Master Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system I followed. 09 (Nine) years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 10 and above with experience in educational administration. Technical Assistant (Lab) : PG with Master degree in any Science subject Or Bachelor degree in Science subject with 03 years experience in a University/College/Research Institute in handling laboratory.

: PG with Master degree in any Science subject Or Bachelor degree in Science subject with 03 years experience in a University/College/Research Institute in handling laboratory. Laboratory Assistant : Graduate with Bachelor degree in Science or other relevant field from a recognized Institute/University Or Diploma in relevant field of Engineering/Technology from recognized Polytechnic/Institute Or ITI trade certificate possessing Class 10th standard with 05 years of work experience in relevant field.

: Graduate with Bachelor degree in Science or other relevant field from a recognized Institute/University Or Diploma in relevant field of Engineering/Technology from recognized Polytechnic/Institute Or ITI trade certificate possessing Class 10th standard with 05 years of work experience in relevant field. Lower Division Clerk : Class 12th pass from a recognized Board/University. Typing speed of 40 word per minute in English or 35 wpm in Hindi on Computer.

: Class 12th pass from a recognized Board/University. Typing speed of 40 word per minute in English or 35 wpm in Hindi on Computer. Attendant: Class 10th pass with science subject from a recognized School/Board.

Age Limit:

Deputy Registrar-Not exceeding 50 years.

Technical Assistant (Lab)- Between 18 years and 27 years

Laboratory Assistant- Between 18 years and 27 years.

Lower Division Clerk- Between 18 years and 27 years.

Attendant: - Between 18 years and 27 years.

Official Notification

Official Website

How to Apply for Sikkim University LDC and other Posts:

Interested candidates may apply online through the University website www.cus.ac.in on or before 15 April 2020.