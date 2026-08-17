Silchar Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Assam, offers MBBS admission through NEET UG counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). For NEET UG 2026, MCC Round 1 choice filling and locking is scheduled from August 6 to August 17, 2026. Candidates should complete their choices within the given deadline to be considered for seat allotment. The Silchar Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026 will be released after the counselling rounds in the form of opening and closing ranks. Candidates can also check previous years’ cutoff trends and expected ranks to estimate their admission chances.

Also check: JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

Silchar Medical College NEET Expected Cutoff 2026

Check the expected 2026 NEET cutoff ranks for MBBS admission at Silchar Medical College under the All India Quota. It covers the estimated opening and closing ranks across General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories to help candidates evaluate their admission chances.