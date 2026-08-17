Silchar Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the expected and previous years' NEET UG cutoffs for MBBS admissions at Silchar Medical College for 2026. It highlights the opening and closing ranks across various quotas and categories, helping candidates in analysing their admission chances.
Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Assam, offers MBBS admission through NEET UG counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). For NEET UG 2026, MCC Round 1 choice filling and locking is scheduled from August 6 to August 17, 2026. Candidates should complete their choices within the given deadline to be considered for seat allotment. The Silchar Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026 will be released after the counselling rounds in the form of opening and closing ranks. Candidates can also check previous years’ cutoff trends and expected ranks to estimate their admission chances.
Also check: JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
Silchar Medical College NEET Expected Cutoff 2026
Check the expected 2026 NEET cutoff ranks for MBBS admission at Silchar Medical College under the All India Quota. It covers the estimated opening and closing ranks across General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories to help candidates evaluate their admission chances.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
6675 - 9959
|
14509 - 15335
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
14533 - 15321
|
16539 - 17257
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
8126 - 13882
|
17169 - 18234
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
48117 - 65735
|
75541 - 83710
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
83333 - 89578
|
93297 - 108511
Silchar Medical College NEET Cutoff 2025
This table highlights the NEET Cutoff 2025 for Silchar Medical College. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks OR-CR):
- General: 13230-15335
- OBC: 15988-17257
- EWS: 15849-16345
- SC: 76213-83710
- ST: 83333-83333
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
13230
|
15335
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
15988
|
17257
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
15849
|
16345
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
76213
|
83710
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
83333
|
83333
Silchar Medical College NEET Cutoff 2024
The following table shows the Silchar Medical College NEET cutoff for 2024. The General category recorded a closing rank of 14334, while the ST category had a closing rank of 99762.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
6675
|
14334
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
14736
|
15593
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
8126
|
18234
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
48117
|
58087
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
95760
|
99762
Silchar Medical College NEET Cutoff 2023
This table shows the NEET 2023 Cutoff for MBBS course at Silchar Medical College. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- General: 6711-12711
- OBC: 14533-16167
- EWS: 17602-17634
- SC: 65971-81300
- ST: 95920-108511
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
6711
|
12711
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
14533
|
16167
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
17602
|
17634
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
65971
|
81300
|
Silchar Medical College, Silchar
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
95920
|
108511
Also check: Andhra Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.