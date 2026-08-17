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Silchar Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 13:20 IST

Check the expected and previous years' NEET UG cutoffs for MBBS admissions at Silchar Medical College for 2026. It highlights the opening and closing ranks across various quotas and categories, helping candidates in analysing their admission chances. 

Silchar Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
Silchar Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Assam, offers MBBS admission through NEET UG counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). For NEET UG 2026, MCC Round 1 choice filling and locking is scheduled from August 6 to August 17, 2026. Candidates should complete their choices within the given deadline to be considered for seat allotment. The Silchar Medical College NEET Cutoff 2026 will be released after the counselling rounds in the form of opening and closing ranks. Candidates can also check previous years’ cutoff trends and expected ranks to estimate their admission chances.

Also check: JSS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks 

Silchar Medical College NEET Expected Cutoff 2026

Check the expected 2026 NEET cutoff ranks for MBBS admission at Silchar Medical College under the All India Quota. It covers the estimated opening and closing ranks across General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories to help candidates evaluate their admission chances. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

General

6675 - 9959

14509 - 15335

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

OBC

14533 - 15321

16539 - 17257

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

EWS

8126 - 13882

17169 - 18234

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

SC

48117 - 65735

75541 - 83710

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

ST

83333 - 89578

93297 - 108511

Silchar Medical College NEET Cutoff 2025

This table highlights the NEET Cutoff 2025 for Silchar Medical College. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks OR-CR):

  • General: 13230-15335
  • OBC: 15988-17257
  • EWS: 15849-16345
  • SC: 76213-83710
  • ST: 83333-83333

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

General

13230

15335

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

OBC

15988

17257

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

EWS

15849

16345

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

SC

76213

83710

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

ST

83333

83333

Silchar Medical College NEET Cutoff 2024

The following table shows the Silchar Medical College NEET cutoff for 2024. The General category recorded a closing rank of 14334, while the ST category had a closing rank of 99762. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

General

6675

14334

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

OBC

14736

15593

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

EWS

8126

18234

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

SC

48117

58087

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

ST

95760

99762

Silchar Medical College NEET Cutoff 2023

This table shows the NEET 2023 Cutoff for MBBS course at Silchar Medical College. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • General: 6711-12711
  • OBC: 14533-16167
  • EWS: 17602-17634
  • SC: 65971-81300
  • ST: 95920-108511

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

General

6711

12711

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

OBC

14533

16167

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

EWS

17602

17634

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

SC

65971

81300

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

MBBS

All India

ST

95920

108511

Also check: Andhra Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks 

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 13:20 IST

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