SLET 2021-22: Register Yourself from today onwards @sletneonline.co.in, Check Eligibility and Application Process Here

SLET 2021-22: State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) Commission, Assam (NE Region) has released the notification conducting North East State Level Eligibility Test 2021-22. Those who wish to appear for the exam can register themselves from today onwards. i.e. 11 November 2021 at sletneonline.com. The last date for submitting the online applications is 28 December. The candidates can go through this article to know the essential details of the exam such as qualification, eligibility, age limit, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 November 2021

Last date for submission of application: 28 December 2021

SLET 2021-22 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks in Master Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible for this test. However, the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Person with Disability (PWD) Category, the Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to non-creamy layer who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master degree or equivalent examination are eligible to appear in the Test.

SLET 2021-22 Age Limit - No age limit for Assistant Professors. Candidates who qualify in the test are eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor within the jurisdiction of the Member-States of this SLET Commission.

SLET 2021-22 Exam Scheme

The Test will consist of two papers. All the two papers will have only objective type questions of the following forms:

(a) Multiple Choice

(b) Matching

(c) Assertion and Reasoning

(d) True and False

The test will be held on a day in two separate sessions.

Session Paper Marks Number of Questions Duration First 1 100 50 1 Hour ( 10.00 A.M. to 11.00 A.M.) Second 2 200 100 2 Hours (11.30 A.M. to 1. 30 P.M.)

Paper – I shall be of the general subject, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper – II shall consist of 100 objective-type questions based on the subject. Each question will carry 2 marks. There will be no negative marking. The compensatory time provided to the visually impaired candidates and PWD candidates with writing disabilities in Paper-I is 20 minutes. Accordingly, there is a provision of 20 minutes compensatory time in Paper-II.

Download SLET 2021 -22 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for SLET 2021 -22

A candidate seeking admission to the test must apply online through the website.i.e.sletneonline.co.in. Before applying online, applicants should keep the scan copy of his/her certificates, passport-sized colored photographs duly attested and signed by the candidate ready and also, the scan copy of their signature ready. The last date of application form submission is 28 December 2021.

SLET 2021 -22 Application Fee - Rs. 300/-