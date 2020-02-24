SLPRB Assam Police Grade IV Admit Card 2020 Released @slprbassam.in, Download Link Here

SLPRB Assam Police Grade IV Admit Card 2020: Assam Police has released the admit card for the Interview for the Grade IV posts on its official website. All Such candidates who have applied for the SLPRB Assam Police Grade IV posts can download their admit card for the Interview available on the official website- slprbassam.in.

In order to download the Assam Police Grade IV Admit Card 2019 candidates would require to furnish their registration ID and password on the official website of the Assam Police.

Interview for the Assam Police Grade IV posts is scheduled from 16 March 2020 to 25 June 2020. Candidates should note that they will have to report accordance to the schedule displayed on the official website at the district wise venue and dates.

Candidates can download their admit card for the official website from 24 February 2020. You can download your admit card also from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to download SLPRB Assam Police Grade IV Admit Card 2020





Direct Link of Interview Schedule for SLPRB Assam Police Grade IV Posts 2020



Visit the official website i.e. http://slprbassam.in/

Click the NOTICE / CORRIGENDUM section displaying on the home page.

Click on the link related GRADE-IV(PWD) ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD LINK LIVE NOW on the Home Page.

Click Download Link.

A new window will be open where you will have to provide your registered Mobile Number and Date of Birth.

After providing the required credentials, you can get your admit card

Take Print Out of your admit card and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Assam Police for latest updates regarding the SLPRB Assam Police Grade IV Posts.