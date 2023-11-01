SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023 for 12600 Grade 3 and Grade 4 Posts, Apply Online at assam.gov.in

SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Class-III and Class-IV Analogous Post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 10 November 2023. The last date of application is 29 November 2023.
A total of 5000 vacancies are available for Class 4th and 7600 vacancies for Class 3 Posts. The candidates can check the details notification for more details on Assam Grade 3 and 4 Recruitment 2023.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 10 November 2023
- Last Date of Application - 29 November 2023
SLRC Assam Vacancy and Eligibility Details
Class 3 Posts
|Qualification
|Number of Vacancies
|Maximum Qualification
|Category I Bachelor Degree Level
|4,055
|
Bachelor's Degree
Bachelor's Degree with Computer Certificate/Diploma of minimum 6 months duration from a recognized Institute
Bachelor's Degree with Computer Certificate/Diploma of a minimum of 6 months duration and Stenography Certificate from recognized Institute
Bachelor's Degree in Library Science with Computer Certificate/Diploma of minimum 6 months duration from a recognized Institute
|Category II HSSLC Level
|3,127
|
HSSLC or equivalent Examination passed
HSSLC (Science) Examination passed
|Category III HSLC Level
|418
|HSLC or equivalent Examination passed with a valid LMV Driving Licence
Class 4 Posts
|Qualification
|Number of Vacancies
|Maximum Qualification
|HSLC (Class Ten) or equivalent examination passed
|1060
|HSSLC (Class-12)
or equivalent examination
passed
|HSLC (Class Ten) or equivalent examination passed along with ITI pass certificate in the trade of wireman/electrician/fitter/welder/
|1990
|Read up to Class-VlI from Govt. of Assam approved
Institute
|1950
Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
Selection Process for SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023
The selection will be done on the basis of Computer/Stenography/Driving Skill tests etc
How to Apply for SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023
Candidates can apply online on official website from 10 to 29 November 2023. There will be no application fee for all the categories of candidates