SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023 for 12600 Grade 3 and Grade 4 Posts, Apply Online at assam.gov.in

SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Class-III and Class-IV Analogous Post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 10 November 2023. The last date of application is 29 November 2023.

A total of 5000 vacancies are available for Class 4th and 7600 vacancies for Class 3 Posts. The candidates can check the details notification for more details on Assam Grade 3 and 4 Recruitment 2023.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 10 November 2023

Last Date of Application - 29 November 2023

SLRC Assam Vacancy and Eligibility Details

Class 3 Posts

Qualification Number of Vacancies Maximum Qualification Category I Bachelor Degree Level 4,055 Bachelor's Degree Bachelor's Degree with Computer Certificate/Diploma of minimum 6 months duration from a recognized Institute Bachelor's Degree with Computer Certificate/Diploma of a minimum of 6 months duration and Stenography Certificate from recognized Institute Bachelor's Degree in Library Science with Computer Certificate/Diploma of minimum 6 months duration from a recognized Institute Category II HSSLC Level 3,127 HSSLC or equivalent Examination passed HSSLC (Science) Examination passed Category III HSLC Level 418 HSLC or equivalent Examination passed with a valid LMV Driving Licence

Class 4 Posts

Qualification Number of Vacancies Maximum Qualification HSLC (Class Ten) or equivalent examination passed 1060 HSSLC (Class-12)

or equivalent examination

passed HSLC (Class Ten) or equivalent examination passed along with ITI pass certificate in the trade of wireman/electrician/fitter/welder/ 1990 Read up to Class-VlI from Govt. of Assam approved

Institute 1950

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of Computer/Stenography/Driving Skill tests etc

How to Apply for SLRC Assam Recruitment 2023

Candidates can apply online on official website from 10 to 29 November 2023. There will be no application fee for all the categories of candidates