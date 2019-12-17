SNAP 2019 Exam Analysis by IMS Learning Resource | SNAP 2019 Expected Cut-off

SNAP 2019 Exam Analysis by IMS- SIU successfully conducted SNAP exam on 15th December 2019 (Sunday) in computer-based format at various test centers for admission to 15 SIU affiliated institutes.

Let us look at the exam pattern that was given in the exam and the difficulty level of each section. Along with that you will also find out about the marking scheme of SNAP 2019 exam. Take a look at the SNAP exam analysis shared with us by the expert faculty of IMS Learning Resource. In addition to the exam analysis you will also get to know the expected SNAP cut-off for admission to the SIU affiliated MBA institutes.

The structure of SNAP 2019 was announced at the time of the test notification and was slightly modified from previous year’s test pattern.

The overall pattern is given below along with the level of difficulty reported by IMS students and experts, and the suggested time allocation per section:

Section No. of Questions Marks per Qn. Total marks Level Of Difficulty Suggested Time Allocation General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability 34 1.5 51 Easy 25-30 min Analytical & Logical Reasoning 36 1.5 54 Easy 35 to 40 min Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency 35 (MCQs) 1 35 Medium 40 to 45 min 05 (Special Qs*) 2 10 Difficult 10 to 15 min Total 110 150

*Special Questions: Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency included 5 Special Questions in which no answer choices were provided. The answers had to be keyed in using the onscreen keypad. The questions were of difficult level.

Negative Marks: 25% of the allotted marks for each incorrect answer.

VERDICT from IMS Learning Resource

Based on the feedback received from students and IMS experts who took the test we estimate the scores and percentiles as follows:

Score Percentile 85+ 98 percentile 72+ 90 percentile SIBM and SCMHRD (Open Seats): 85 + marks at 98 percentile should fetch a call from SIBM (Pune) 82 + marks at 97 percentile should fetch a call from SCMHRD (Pune)

Analysis of Sections:

GENERAL ENGLISH

The General English Section of SNAP 2019 was easy and was similar to last year’s SNAP. There were 26 Verbal Ability questions and 8 Reading Comprehension (RC) questions. None the questions posed any challenge. Majority of the questions were Vocabulary based - most of them were frequently used words. The wrong options could be easily eliminated to arrive at the correct answer. The grammar questions too were easy. The questions on figures of speech and parts of speech were elementary. In fact all VA questions could be attempted with very high accuracy. The passages were easy to read and understand. Most of the questions were direct ones. The shorter passage was from the Dalai Lama’s book The Art of Happiness. The other RC passage was an article that appeared years ago in the Economist (Panda on Hong Kong’s line about the Chinese takeover of Hong Kong). This passage was quite long (about 1000 words); so, reading it was time consuming. However, both the passages could be attempted.

General English Easy Medium Difficult Total Grammar 5 2 0 7 Vocabulary 12 7 0 19 Reading Comprehension (2 passages) 5 3 0 8 Segmentation: Phrases and Idioms 1 0 0 1 Active-Passive Voice 1 1 0 2 Fill in the blanks (Tense-based, spelling-based, conjunction-based) 4 3 0 7 Parts of speech 1 1 0 2 Synonyms/Antonyms 2 3 0 5 Prefix 1 0 0 1 Jumbled paragraph - 7 sentences 0 1 0 1 Figures of Speech 2 0 0 2 Grammatically correct sentence 1 0 0 1 Cloze Passage (Homonym-based) 3 0 0 3 Odd Word out 1 0 0 1 Passage 1 (600 words) Art of Happiness by Dalai Lama 2 1 0 3 Passage 2 (1200 words) Chinese business and Hongkong 3 2 0 5



One could attempt 29-30 questions with about 85% accuracy in about 25-30 minutes.

ANALYTICAL & LOGICAL REASONING

Like in the previous two years, most of the questions in Analytical & Logical Reasoning sections in SNAP-2018 were standalone questions. Out of the 35 questions in the section, 26 questions were standalone questions while the remaining 9 questions were set based questions. It included a set of 6 questions on Linear Arrangement having a single row and a set of 3 questions based on scheduling which were of easy level.

Only three questions were present on Verbal Reasoning. Two were on analogies and one was on Statement-Conclusion (however, the instructions for this question said Course of Action).

Like in SNAP-2018, there were 5 questions that tested the concepts of Mathematics. These questions could have very well been included in the Quantitative Ability section as well. Two questions in the section also required understanding of the concepts of science in order to answer them. There were no questions on sequential output.

Following was the break-up of the questions in the section:

TOPIC Easy Medium Difficult Total Visual Reasoning 1 1 2 Arrangements (Single row) 6 6 Coding Decoding 1 1 Blood Relations 3 3 Scheduling 3 3 Puzzles 1 1 Number sequence 1 1 Directions 1 1 Calendar 1 1 Clocks 2 1 3 Quantitative Ability 2 2 4 Verbal Reasoning 2 1 3 Miscellaneous 2 1 3 Total 22 12 1 35

These questions required understanding of the concepts of science in order to solve them.

A good strategy would be to attempt around 27 - 28 questions with 85% accuracy in 35-40 minute

QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE, DATA INTERPRETATION AND DATA SUFFICIENCY

The biggest surprise of SNAP-2019 was that there were12 questions on Data Interpretation. 2 sets were based on Venn diagram containing 4 and 2 questions. A set based on Table and a set based on two pie charts, had 3 questions each. Out of the 28 questions of ‘Quantitative Aptitude’, 5 questions were special questions. Like in SNAP-2018, there were no questions on data sufficiency. Most of the questions in this section were of Medium to Difficult level. Therefore judicious selection of questions was important.

Following table shows the break-up of the questions in the section.

TOPIC Easy Medium Difficult Total Quantitative Ability (28 questions) Numbers 1 2 3 Arithmetic 6 4 10 Geometry 2 1 3 6 Modern Mathematics 2 3 2 7 Algebra 1 1 2 Data Interpretation (12 questions) Venn diagram, Tables, 2 Pie Charts 3 8 1 12

A good strategy would be to attempt about 20-22 questions in 40 - 45 minutes with 85% accuracy.