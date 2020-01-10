SNAP 2019 Topper Interview: Pratyay Peush (99.85 percentile), says question selection is key to success in MBA entrance exams

SNAP 2019 Toppers Interview: With SNAP 2019 Results already out; it’s time to meet SNAP 2019 Toppers. Meet, Pratyay Peush who scored 99.85 percentile in SNAP 2019. In this exclusive interview with Jagranjosh, Pratyay shares his success formula that helped him secure 99.95 percentile in one of the most popular and toughest MBA entrance exams in the country. He also talks about his future plans, the B-school which he targets to join and the career that he foresees for himself after completing his management studies. Pratyay’s journey from being an aspirant to a successful candidate is nothing short of inspiration for other MBA aspirants. To help them, he also shares a few tips and tricks that can help them.

Extracts from the Interview

Question 1: Congratulations on cracking SNAP 2019! What are your overall and sectional scores in SNAP 2019?

Pratyay: Thank you! I have scored an overall percentile of 98.859 with a score of 97.625 (overall). I scored 36/ 42.375/ 19.25 marks in VARC/ DILR/ QA sections respectively.

Question 2: When did you start your SNAP 2019 Preparation? What is the ideal time required to complete the SNAP syllabus before the exam?

Pratyay: I started my SNAP 2019 preparation after CAT 2019 examination. I think this is the ideal time as the syllabus is quite similar to other MBA entrance exams. 15 days is enough time to brush up basic concepts and practice mocks before SNAP.

Question 3: What was your overall preparation strategy for SNAP 2019?

Pratyay: I focussed on mocks before SNAP 2019 and gave 8 mocks including the mock provided by SNAP. I wanted to be accustomed to examination format before the actual exam.

Question 4: Tell us something about yourself, your family and your interests beyond academics

Pratyay: I have a keen interest in Cricket and follow it diligently. I have participated in various competitions at my workplace.

Question 5: Were you a part of any coaching institute? Do you think coaching is necessary to ace SNAP?

Pratyay: I had taken test series from various coaching institutes. The requirement of classroom coaching depends on the students and his/her strength and weakness.

Question 6: Any particular book or study material that helped you gain an edge over other candidates?

Pratyay: I studied using TMH series books for all the three sections and remained dependent on mocks for practice and analysis.

Question 7: How can an aspirant avoid negative marking?

Pratyay: I think practising mocks helps in increasing accuracy. One shall never be pre-determined on attempting a certain number of questions and answer the questions on its merit only.

Question 8: What role did Mocks play in your success? How many mocks did you attempt before the exam?

Pratyay: I attempted 8 mocks before SNAP 2019 and analysed my scores and mistakes.

Question 9: Please share your exam-day strategy for the SNAP 2019. What was your last-minute preparation? How did you plan your SNAP test taking?

Pratyay: I started my SNAP 2019 with the verbal section giving 35 minutes followed by 40 minutes for the Logical reasoning section. The remaining time I dedicated to the Quant section. Since the logical and verbal section had more marks for each question, I focussed on these two sections to maximize my scores.

Question 10: Do you think academic background plays an important role in SNAP Prep and Why?

Pratyay: I think SNAP 2019 was a balanced paper giving equal opportunity to students for all backgrounds (owing to higher weightage to verbal and logical sections). So this year I don’t think it was a deciding factor.

Question 11: Which institutes have you applied to admission and why did you opt for them particularly?

Pratyay: I have applied to SIBM, Pune, SCHMRD and few other colleges. I was quite interested in marketing course offered by SIBM Pune and am focussed on converting the call.

Question 12: How are you preparing for GD – PI and WAT rounds of the selection process?

Pratyay: I have enrolled in a course for GD-PI and WAT preparation. I am also reading newspapers regularly and trying to be updated on current affairs.

Question 13: What is your message for SNAP aspirants? One crucial piece of advice that you would like them to follow and wish you had known.

Pratyay: I think keeping your basics clear is the most important thing in MBA exam preparations. SNAP is a speed based exam and question selection plays a crucial role in scoring good marks. So practising mocks can hone this ability for aspirants.

Question 14: What is your dream career choice after completing your MBA?

Pratyay: Though I have a work experience in Project Management, I am quite interested in the marketing stream and would love to take up a marketing job after my MBA.