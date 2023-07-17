[Latest] SU Result 2023: Check Solapur University Result Link Here at sus.ac.in

The SU Result 2023 can be downloaded at the official website: sus.ac.in and sus.ac.in/examination/Online-Result-(Ledger). The examination authority releases the UG, PG, results online in the form of pdf. Check semester-wise result here

SU Result 2023: Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar University releases the result of BA, BSc, BCA, MA, and other courses online. Students who appeared for UG and PG semester exams can check their SU result 2023 at sus.ac.in and sus.ac.in/examination/Online-Result-(Ledger). The Solapur University result is released in the form of a pdf. Therefore, no login credentials are required to download it. The result will have details like paper code, paper name, credits, grade template name, course, mode of learning, CBCS pattern, branch, term and total marks.

Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar University located in Solapur popularly known as SU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). University has been accredited by the NAAC in the first Cycle with a CGPA of 2.62 Grade ‘B’ in 2015. The University offers UG and PG courses in Physical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Social Science, Commerce and Management, Language and Literature and Technology.

SU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: BSc, Bio-Tech, BCA, Semester Exams Result Declared

As per the latest update, the SU result 2023 has been announced in the form of a pdf for the following courses and online result Mar semesters: B.Sc Biotechnology sem V & VI CBCS Pattern 2019 SG, Faculty of Science & Technology (Science) B.Sc /ECS /Biotech / Entrepreneurship/B.C.A. Check here the direct link for Solapur University, SU Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations:

To Check SU Result (Online Mar 2023) Direct Link

How to Check SU Result 2023: Steps to Download Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University Semester Result and Marksheet

Those studying in Solapur University can go through the steps to know how to download semester, yearly, and final SU March 2023 results and marksheets.

Also Check -

SU Result 2023: How to Check Solapur University Semester Result 2023?

Regular as well as private students can check their SU semester results online at the official website of the university. They do not have to use any login credentials to check SU semester-wise results as it is released in the form of a pdf. Go through the steps to know how to check the Solapur University results:

SU Result 2023: How to Check and Download SU Result Marksheet Online

Step 1: Visit the official result website of the university: sus.ac.in and sus.ac.in/examination/Online-Result-(Ledger)

Step 2: On the new page, click on Online Result Mar 2023

Step 3: The course and semester-wise SU result links will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on SU course semester result pdf

Step 5: Check the results and download it

SU Result 2023: Get Direct Links to Download Solapur University Sem Marksheet

Check below the course-wise SU Result direct link (Latest) for Mar 2023

Course SU Result Date Result Link B.Sc Biotechnology sem V & VI CBCS Pattern 2019 SG July 16, 2023 Click Here B.Sc (Entrepreneurship) Sem V & VI July 1, 2023 Click Here

Check below the course and sem-wise SU Result direct link (Latest) for Oct 2022

Course SU Result Date Result Links B.Tech CBCS CIVIL Sem III & IV Repeater May 14, 2023 Click Here B.Tech CBCS CSE Sem VI Repeater July 7, 2023 Click Here ECS sem V Hons 2019 Fresher July 5, 2023 Click Here B.C.A Regular - CBCS P-2022 Sem-I June 15, 2023 Click Here

SU Result 2023: How to Apply for Solapur University Result Revaluation?

Students who are not satisfied with their marks secured in the semester exams can apply for SU result revaluation. The application for result revaluation can be made online or offline. Check below the steps to know how to apply for SU result revaluation:

Step 1: Go to the official website: sus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on examination tab and select student corner

Step 3: Now, click on application for revaluation

Step 4: On the new page, select application type and exam event

Step 5: Select faculty, schedule and apply for revaluation

Step 6: Fill the form as per the instructions and details with the purpose to support revaluation

Step 7: The subjects for revaluation must be selected carefully as no changes will be entertained afterwards

Step 8: Pay the specified result revaluation fee online and submit the form

SU Result 2023: Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar University, Solapur Marking Scheme and Grading System

For PG courses at SU, there can also be non-examination credit which a student can earn by demonstrating proficiency in extra-curricular activities such as sports, social service, military service, cultural activities at state, regional, national, international level. They can check below the table for conversion of the marks obtained by a student in each paper (out of 100) to grade and grade points:

Range of marks Grades Grade Points 80-100 O 10 70-79 A+ 9 60-69 A 8 55-59 B+ 7 50-54 B 6 45-49 C+ 5 40-44 C 4 <39 FC 0 (Failed in Term End exam) <39 FR 0 (Failed in Internal assessment)

Courses Offered at Solapur University (SU)

Candidates can check below some of the courses and seats in the table provided:

SU PG Courses Seats Intake M. A. AIHC and Archaeology 40 M. A. Mass Communication 30 M. A. Rural Development 24 M. A. Economics 30 B. Voc Journalism and Mass Communication 50 Certificate Course in Agro Tourism 20 Certificate Course in Anchoring 20 M. Sc. (Computer Science) 20 M. Sc. Physics (Applied Electronics) 20 MBA 120

SU Solapur Highlights: Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check below the SU overview and highlights.