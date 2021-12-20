South Central Railway (SCR) Recruitment 2022 for Sports Quota Posts, Apply Online @scr.indianrailways.gov.in

South Central Railway (SCR) is inviting applications for Sports Quota Posts. Check Qualification, Salary, Vacancy Details, Selection Process and Other Details.

South Central Railway Job Notification 2022: South Central Railway (SCR) is inviting applications for Sports Quota Posts from the resident of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Jammu & Kashmir etc. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the Online on or before 17 January 2022.

A total of 21 vacancies shall be filled through Sports Quota (Open Advertisement) for Group C post.

SCR Recruitment Notification Download

SCR Online Application Form

Important Date

Last Date to send Application: 17 January 2022

SCR Sports Quota Vacancy Details

Sports Quota: 21 Posts

SCR Sports Quota Salary:

Rs.5200 to Rs.20200 + GP (Rs.2000/1900)

Eligibility Criteria for SCR Sports Quota Posts

Educational Qualification:

10th pass with ITI. Should have represented at state/ national, federation etc level.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for SCR Sports Quota

The selection will be done on the basis of:

For game skill, physical fitness & coach’s observations during Trials - 40 marks For assessment of recognized sports achievement as per norms - 50 marks Educational Qualification - 10 marks

How to Apply for SCR Sports Quota Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online on scr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before 17 January 2022.

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/-