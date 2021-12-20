South Central Railway (SCR) Recruitment 2022 for Sports Quota Posts, Apply Online @scr.indianrailways.gov.in

South Central Railway Job Notification 2022: South Central Railway (SCR) is inviting applications for Sports Quota Posts from the resident of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim and Jammu & Kashmir etc. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the Online on or before 17 January 2022.
A total of 21 vacancies shall be filled through Sports Quota (Open Advertisement) for Group C post.
SCR Recruitment Notification Download
Important Date
Last Date to send Application: 17 January 2022
SCR Sports Quota Vacancy Details
Sports Quota: 21 Posts
SCR Sports Quota Salary:
Rs.5200 to Rs.20200 + GP (Rs.2000/1900)
Eligibility Criteria for SCR Sports Quota Posts
Educational Qualification:
10th pass with ITI. Should have represented at state/ national, federation etc level.
Age Limit:
18 to 25 years
Selection Process for SCR Sports Quota
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- For game skill, physical fitness & coach’s observations during Trials - 40 marks
- For assessment of recognized sports achievement as per norms - 50 marks
- Educational Qualification - 10 marks
How to Apply for SCR Sports Quota Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible candidates can apply online on scr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before 17 January 2022.
Application Fee:
Rs. 500/-