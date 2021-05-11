Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply 07 General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and Physician Posts

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Southern Railway has invited applications for the General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and Physician posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply Southern Railway Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 15 May 2021.

Southern Railway announced job notification for the post of General Duty Medical Officer has been released officially. MBBS pass can apply for this job opening. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria alone can apply on the official website sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Important Date:

Last date to submit the Application: 15 May 2021

Southern Railway General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and Physician Details

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) : 06 Posts

: 06 Posts Physician: 01 Post

Eligibility General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and Physician Job

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) : The candidate should have passed M.B.B.S Degree and registered with the Indian Medical Council.

: The candidate should have passed M.B.B.S Degree and registered with the Indian Medical Council. Physician: MD, General Medicine.

Age Limit:

(a) Entry Level age limit of Candidates for appointment as Contract Medical Practitioners (CMPs) has been raised from 50 years to 53 years with effect from 10 May 2021.

(b) The maximum age limit is also raised from 60 years to 65 years or 12 terms whichever is earlier, and each term of engagement shall not exceed more than one year with effect from 10 May 2021.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible applicants can apply Southern Railway Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 15 May 2021. The details regarding Terms and Conditions, & Application format are available the Official website www.sr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates may download the application from the official website and filled application should be sent to mail id: cmsgoc@tpj.railnet.gov.in on or before 15 May 2021. Online interview will be held on 18 May 2021. Candidates selected for engagement of CMP/Physician will be advised by mobile/mail ID and they should bring their Original Certificates for verification along with the self-attested Photo copies on the date of engagement on contract basis.

