Speech on World Nature Conservation Day for Students

World Nature Conservation Day 2023: The world observes World Nature Conservation Day on the 28th of July, every year. Schools take great initiatives to educate students about the importance of the environment on this day. As a part of the celebration, a special assembly is organized by schools where students perform activities during the morning assembly. These activities include poem reciting, quotes, speech, song, and much more. Students are further awarded for their performances. It is an engaging day filled with lots of learning, creativity, and enthusiasm. But, winning competitions can often be a nerve reckoning task. Therefore, to help you prepare well for your speech competition or morning assembly speech for the day, check the speech attached below.

World Nature Conservation Day is all about celebrating nature and its significance. It is also celebrated to spread awareness regarding environmental hazards and methods to tackle them. On this day, people from all around the world take oaths to protect the environment, engage in environmentally friendly practices, and spread awareness. To instill the same in the minds of students, schools focus on celebrating World Nature Conservation Day through various engaging and informative activities. But, these implications should not be restricted to this day alone, awareness drives, competitions, workshops, and discussions related to the environment and its conservation must be held throughout the year.

Also Read - Essay on World Nature Conservation Day in English

Short speech on World Nature Conservation Day

“We are the first generation to feel the impact of climate change and the last generation that can do something about it”, as Barack Obama famously quoted this line, it fills every human being with the responsibility of protecting our mother nature. It is a duty, not just a compulsion.

A very warm Good morning to my Respected Principal, teachers, and my dear friends. Today, I, (name of student), will be delivering a short speech on the auspicious occasion of ‘World Nature Conservation Day”. I stand before you all to talk to you about the importance and relevance of this day.

Every year on the 28th of July, the world observes ‘World Nature Conservation Day’. This day holds significant importance in the lives of every human being because it is about our mother, our nature. It is a celebration of the environment we live in and its importance. It raises awareness about environmental hazards, preserving measures, and the importance of protecting nature for generations to come. To celebrate this day, different themes are assigned every year. World Nature Conservation Day 2023 is themed “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet”.

Nature conservation includes protecting all natural resources from exploitation. It is our duty to protect and preserve these resources. Due to rapid increase in population growth, all the natural resources have been overused and there has been an increase in wasteful use of resources. To curb this practice, days like world nature conservation day are celebrated to bring important issues to people’s notice. But, the celebration of such days should not be the only days when we talk about the environment and its significance or work towards building a healthy environment. This day should be looked at as a celebration of all the initiatives launched and activities done for the betterment of nature. Nature is an indispensable part of our lives because all of us are born into it, with it, and for it. We are nothing without mother nature, and yet we choose to destroy it, exploit it, and misuse it to every extent possible. Like our mothers get angry for our misdeeds, our nature also does the same in the form of calamities. It reflects that if human beings destroy nature then it will come back to destroy you. For example, people started destroying forests and cutting trees, and nature in the form of its anger brought floods. Later, people had to suffer for their own deeds. In the process of enjoying the gifts showered upon us by nature, we often tend to forget that human beings are the ones who will have to suffer for their own deeds. Every misuse of resources will ultimately lead to problems for generations to come. We waste water, our future generations will die for it. We overuse fuel, our future generations will not even get the taste of it. And, I believe this is the approach we should adopt to build a wealthier environment. We are humans, we have a tendency of taking things seriously only when we or our people get affected by it. Thus, it is important to make people realize the horrors their grandchildren and upcoming generations will have to suffer for the sins they are committing. Nature is wise but it can be cruel and no one of us will like it then. So, let’s prepare ourselves for destruction, or else let’s work together to build a nature that showers its love upon us, not anger.

Hope this speech is useful and relevant to you. Students can refer to this speech and format for school competitions and morning assembly speeches on World Nature Conservation Day. Have a prosperous day ahead!