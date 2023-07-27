Essay on World Nature Conservation Day in English for School Students

schoolWorld Nature Conservation Day 2023: World Nature Conservation Day is an important day of celebration in schools since it teaches students about the importance of conserving natural resources and nature as a whole. Schools organize various activities and competitions for students on this day, to make them aware of environmental hazards and ways of tackling them. Right from elementary school, activities like plantation programmes, cleanliness drives, saving environment campaigns such as poster making, essay writing, speech competitions, etc are organized by schools worldwide.

Participants in these competitions always look for something better and unique to perform well in the competition. Though competitions can be won only through your own creative ability, will, and dedication, it is always good to take guidance and be well-prepared. To help you write a well-drafted essay in your competitions or examinations, we have brought to you essays on World Nature Conservation Day in 200 words and 500 words. So, before you sit for your essay competition on World Nature Conservation Day 2023 on 28th July, please go through the essays presented below.

Essay on World Nature Conservation Day in 200 words

Each one of us can work sensibly towards building a healthy environment by taking small steps towards environment conservation, in our everyday lives. Starting with avoiding the use of plastics, shopping sensibly, avoiding fast fashion, saving water and electricity, adhering to appropriate methods of dumping waste, and many more. Every action begins with you and your home. So, let us all work together towards conserving our home, our world.

Essay on World Nature Conservation Day in 500 words

The world we live in is blessed with a plethora of natural flora and fauna. With the intervention of human lives, our natural processes get disrupted and deeply affected. Thus, the conservation of nature comes into play. Conservation refers to protecting the wasteful use of a resource. Human beings depend on nature for their survival. But, with rapid population growth and the overuse of these natural resources, conservation becomes an essential task. To celebrate nature and its importance, World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on the 28th of July, every year.

History and origin of this day remains unclear till date. However, the reason for its celebration is something to remember. This day marks the importance of mother nature in our lives and informs people about how crucial its conservation is and how human lives have been affecting it. World Nature Conservation Day is a reminder of how our deadly practices disrupt the normal functioning of the earth and that it has to be interchanged with activities and habits that focus on preserving our natural resources. With the advancement of technology in our lives, there has been a significant increase in the problems with nature and the list almost never comes to an end. Some of the major environmental problems that have to be tackled with immediate effect are climate change, pollution, overpopulation, animal poaching, forest fires, deforestation, fast fashion, and many more.

Every year, a theme is dedicated to its celebration. World Nature Conservation Day 2023 is themed as “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet”. As the name suggests, this year the focus is on spreading awareness about forest life and promoting sustainability to protect the planet and its people. The best way to celebrate this day is to indulge in environment conservation practices, taking a pledge about saving the environment from some deadly habits that every one of us performs and teaching people or spreading awareness about environment conservation ideas. Most of the time, people remain unaware of practices and the use of substances that might cause harm to nature. The first step in the conservation process should be about gaining knowledge and spreading it to the people, only then nature can be conserved.

Every one of us can work sensibly towards building a healthy environment by taking small steps towards environment conservation, in our everyday lives. Starting with avoiding the use of plastics, shopping sensibly, avoiding fast fashion, saving water and electricity, adhering to appropriate methods of dumping waste, and many more. Avoiding these regular practices can make a lot of difference in the health of nature. Every one of us must have heard this quote, “Health is Wealth”, but, our health depends on nature’s wealth and nature can be wealthy only if its people are conscious and responsible. As famously quoted by Mahatma Gandhi, “Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need, not every man’s greed”, let us all stop being greedy and involve in conscious use of all the beautiful gifts of nature. In order to change the world, it is important to change yourself. Every action begins at home. So, this World Nature Conservation Day let’s start taking environment-friendly actions and be that change we want to see in the world.

We hope you like the essays and are able to grasp something out of it. Students should always refer to these materials as a source of learning and not mug it up for competitions. Remember, a contest can be won when you have the correct amount of knowledge, creativity, will, and dedication.