SPMCIL Admit Card 2023 Out for Jr Technician And Others at spmcil.com, Check Download Link

SPMCIL Admit Card 2023 : Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd. (SPMCIL) has uploaded the admit card download link for the Junior Technician post on its official website spmcil.com. Check download link.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their admit card for the same from the official website -https://igmmumbai.spmcil.com/.

To download the admit card, candidates will have to visit the official website and provide their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can download the same after following the steps given below.

How to Download SPMCIL Junior Technician Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of -https://igmmumbai.spmcil.com.

Step 2: Click on the link Cell Letter Download link on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

SPMCIL 2023 Exam Schedule

Selection to the posts of Jr. Technicians will be done on the basis of computer based test which will be of objective type. The Objective type computer based test will consists of tests on, Professional knowledge ( Fitter, Turner, Welder, Carpentary, Moulder, Heat treatment and others.

Exam will consists of the subjects including Logical Reasoning, General awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language.

Total marks of the computer based test will be 125. There will be no negative marking for computer based test. The duration of the examination is 02 hour.

Document to Carry With SPMCIL Junior Technician Admit Card 2023 ?

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Junior Technician posts should note that they will have to bring their admit card which will provide you with all the details including exam venue, timing and other updates. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

