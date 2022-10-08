SPP SPMCIL Recruitment 2022 for Junior Technician and Fireman Posts @spphyderabad.spmcil.com

SPP SPMCIL Recruitment 2022: Security Printing Press (SPP) Hyderabad is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Junior Technician and Fireman. Those who are interested in the SPP Recruitment 2022 can apply online on or before the last date i.e. 31 October 2022 on spphyderabad.spmcil.com.

Important Date:

Last Date for Receipt of Application: 31 October 2022

Security Printing Press (SPP) Vacancy Details

Technician

Jr. Technician (Printing/Control) - 68

Jr. Technician (Fitter) - 6

Jr. Technician (Turner) - 1

Jr. Technician (Welder) - 1

Jr. Technician (Electrical) - 3

Jr. Technician (Electronics/Instrumentation) - 3

Fireman - 1



Eligibility Criteria for Security Printing Press (SPP) Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Jr. Technician (Printing/ Control) - ITI certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Printing trade Viz. Litho Offset machine minder/Letter press machine minder/Offset Printing/Platemaking/Electroplating/Full Time ITI in Plate maker cum impositer/hand composing. OR Full Time Diploma in Printing technology from Government recognized institutes/polytechnics.

Jr. Technician (Fitter) at W-1 Level - Full-time I.T.I. certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Fitter trade.

Jr. Technician (Turner) at W1 Level - Full-time I.T.I. certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Turner trade.

Jr. Technician (Welder) at W1 Level - Full-time I.T.I. certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Welder trade.

Jr. Technician (Electrical) at W-1 Level - Full-time I.T.I. certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Electrical.

Jr. Technician (Electronics/Instrumentation) at W-1 Level - Full-time I.T.I. certificate recognized from NCVT/SCVT in Electronics/instrumentation.

Fireman - 10th Class Passed, Certificate in Fireman training from Recognized Institution. Minimum height 5‟ 5” (165 cm) and chest 31” – 33” (79-84 cms.). Each eye must have a full field vision v. Colour blindness, squint or any morbid eye conditions shall be deemed a disqualification.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for

The candidates will be selected on the basis of:

Jr. Technician(Printing/Control/Fitter/Turner/Welder/Electrical/Electronics/Instrumentation)

Fireman -

How to Apply for

Go to official website http://spphyderabad.spmcil.com.

Open the link for filling the Online Application Form, click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.

Exam Fee:

UR, EWS and OBC Categories.- Rs. 600/-

SC/ST and PWD - Rs. 200/-