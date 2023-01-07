SPSC Admit Card 2023 @spsc.sikkim.gov.in: Check Sikkim Service Prelims Exam Date Here

SPSC Admit Card 2023: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) uploaded a notice regarding the admit card and exam date for Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Preliminary Exam 2022. The notifications reads, SPSC Admit Card Download Link is available from 07 January to 16 January 2023 on SPSC official website i.e.spsc.sikkim.gov.in

SPSC Admit Card Download Link - to active on 7 Jan

SPSC Login Link Click Here

SPSC Admit Card Notice Download Here

SPSC Exam will be conducted on 16 January 2023 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM and Paper 2 from 2 PM to 4 PM. The details regarding the exam centre shall be available on the admit card. The candidates can visit the link provided above for SPSC Prelims Admit Card Updates

SPSC Exam Pattern 2023

The questions in the prelims exam will be multiple choice. It is mandatory for the candidates to appear in both the papers of the preliminary exam for the purpose of evaluation

Subject Name Marks Time Paper 1: General Studies 200 Marks 2 hours (10 AM to 12 PM) Paper 2: Aptitude Test 200 Marks 2 hours (2PM to 4 PM)

SPSC Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download SPSC Call Letter 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission i.e. spsc.sikkim.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download Sikkim PSC Admit Card 2023

Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Examination 2022 is being conducted for recruitment to the posts of Under Secretary, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Accounts Officer.