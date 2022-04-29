SRHU: Confluence of Health Education & Welfare Work

With the aforementioned aim in view he conceived and founded Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust (HIHT) in 1989 at Jolly Grant, Dehradun.

Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) was established with the mission to alter or metamorphose lives by nurturing excellence in the creation and dissemination of knowledge through education, research, innovation and technology, besides providing multidimensional humanitarian opportunities for social upliftment in accordance with the ideals of Swami Rama.

Three decades of dedication to education, health and social service Discomforted by the sufferings of the people, especially in the mountain areas of Uttarakhand, Dr. Swami Rama devoted himself to providing health and education to the people of the region.

With the aforementioned aim in view he conceived and founded Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust (HIHT) in 1989 at Jolly Grant, Dehradun.

Thereafter HIHT set up the Rural Development Institute (RDI) in 1990, opened a Multi-Specialty Hospital in 1994, a Medical College in 1995, and a Nursing School in 1996. In 2006 the Nursing College came into being; and in 2013, promoted by HIHT, Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) was established guided by the vision to transform lives.

Ever since its establishment SRHU has devoted itself to not only academics (teaching, training, research in medical sciences, nursing, paramedical, bio sciences, yoga sciences, engineering & technology, management and skill development), but also health care through Himalayan Hospital & Cancer Research Institute, and Community Outreach through Rural Development Institute.

A competent system at the helm has already laid the foundation in the fields of medical, paramedical, nursing, bio science, science & technology, management, yoga science and social outreach activities for close to three decades.

In addition, SRHU’s Skill Development Programs work towards empowering the youth with industry skills. Besides remarkable academic resources, collegiate infrastructure, national & international collaborations to further strengthen teaching, training and research, the University provides the right environment for aspirants to take up a career of their choice and to contribute meaningfully to society.

A Valuable Legacy fit to serve as a model for emulation

Over 200 acres of green, environment-friendly & energy efficient campus stands tall today as a tribute to the Earth as world heritage

SRHU researchers have attained the distinction of being recognized amongst top 2% Scientists of the world by Stanford University, USA

Over 200+ organizations are part of the SHRU network for placements

Over 70+ National and International Collaborations that have sparked ideas

Over 100 UG, PG Programs supported by 100+ labs that have set the bar high

10,500+ Alumni the world over are putting their education to good use

First and only NABH accredited 1200+ Beds Private PG teaching hospital of North India in the service of people

Leading Hospital for patient care under AYUSHMAN Scheme

In a first of its kind initiative Himalayan Hospital entered into partnership for strengthening of district Level healthcare facilities under PPP mode, with Government of Uttarakhand, supported by the World Bank.

Key Resource Centre in 19 states for training public engineers / block representatives under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Distinguished dignitaries including President and Vice President hosted at SRHU

SRHU has hosted several distinguished dignitaries at its campus, on various occasions. The former President of India, Late Dr. Pranab Mukherjee was the Chief Guest at the first convocation of the University in 2016.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was the Chief Guest at the second SRHU convocation.

Former Governor Baby Rani Maurya of Uttarakhand was the Chief Guest at the third convocation, and former Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was chief guest at the fourth.

Besides, Dr. Manmohan presented the prestigious Swami Rama Humanitarian Award in 2018.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by SRHU. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.