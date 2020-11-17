SSA Assam DV Dates 2020 for Graduate Teacher Arts/Science/Hindi Released@ssa.assam.gov.in, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates

SSA Assam DV Dates 2020 for Graduate Teacher : Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (SSA) Assam has released the Document Verification Schedule for the Graduate Teacher for Arts/Science/Hindi Subjects on its official website. You can check the list of short listed candidates also on the official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the details of the First Phase of the DV round for the Graduate Teacher Posts for Arts/Science/Hindi Subjects on the official website of Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (SSA)-ssa.assam.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (SSA), the Document Verification Schedule for the Graduate Teacher for Arts/Science/Hindi Subjects will be conducted on 18/19 November 2020 at the venue-State Mission Office, SSA, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019.

Document Verification for Graduate Teacher Arts Subjects will be conducted on 18 November 2020 from 11 a.m. onwards. Candidates applied for Graduate Teacher Science and Hindi subjects will have to attend for Verification on 19 November 2020 from 11 a.m. onwards.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring all orignal documents/testimonials including Marks Sheet and Passed Certificates of all academic qualifications, Casts and Experience Certificates, Certificates of NCC, Sports, Culture etc along with self attested xerox copy of the same and printed online application for of the applied post.

You can check all the details regarding the Document Verification for Arts/Science/Hindi Subjects available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for SSA Assam DV Dates 2020 for Graduate Teacher Arts/Science/Hindi





Check List of Short Listed Candidates for Graduate Teacher Arts





Check List of Short Listed Candidates for Graduate Teacher Science





Check List of Short Listed Candidates for Graduate Teacher Hindi





How to Download: SSA Assam DV Dates 2020 for Graduate Teacher Arts/Science/Hindi