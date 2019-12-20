SSA Telangana Hall Ticket 2019 Released @samagrashiksha.telangana.gov.in, Check Exam Dates Here

SSA Telangana Hall Ticket 2019: The Samagra Shiksha Telangana has released the admit card for various posts including MIS Coordinators, IERPs, Data Entry Operators on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can download their admit card from the official website of Samagra Shiksha Telangana-i.e. https://samagrashiksha.telangana.gov.in/.

All such candidates who have applied for Samagra Shiksha Telangana MIS Coordinators, IERPs, Data Entry Operators, Assistant Programmer in the office of DPOs, MRCs, Mandal Level, DEOs & EO posts can download their admit card from the official website.

In a bid to download the admit card for various posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials like Mobile Number and Date Of Birth on the official website.

Candidates should note that Samagra Shiksha Telangana has also dates of exam for various posts mentioned above. According to the notification released by the organization exam for IERPs & MIS Coordinators will be conducted on 23rd December from 9:00 to 11:30 AM.

The exam for the posts of Data Entry Operators (Mandal & District Level) will also be conducted on 23rd Dec (2:00 to 4:30 PM) where as the written exam for the posts of Assistant Programmer & System Analyst will be conducted on 24th Dec (9:00 to 11:30 AM).



How to Download SSA Telangana Hall Ticket 2019

First of all candidates will have to visit the official website https://samagrashiksha.telangana.gov.in/

Go to the Announcements Section available on the official website.

Click on the link-Click here to Download Hall Tickets for Online Exam for the post of MIS Coordinators, Data Entry Operators, IERPs, Assistant Programmer in office of DEOs & EO DPOs / MRCs/ Mandal Level given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will have to provide will your login credentials like Mobile Number and Date Of Birth.

Download and save the Admit Card for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of The Samagra Shiksha Telangana for latest updates regarding the MIS Coordinators, IERPs, Data Entry Operators, Assistant Programmer in the office of DPOs, MRCs, Mandal Level, DEOs & EO posts.