SSB Constable Admit Card 2021 Update: When will Driver/Veterinary Physical Exam be Conducted, Check Details Here

SSB Constable Admit Card 2020-21: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs had invited the online applications for recruitment to the post of Constable from 29 August to 20 December 2020. Now, all such candidates who have applied for SSB Constable Recruitment 2020 are waiting for SSB Constable Physical Exam Date and Admit Card.Earlier, SSB was expected to release the Constable Physical Exam Date in the month of May, as per the reports. As the second wave of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) hit the country and various organisations has postponed its Written Exam/PET/PST/Medical. So, it is anticipated that, SSB shall release the Physical Exam Date when the situation gets normal on its website i.e. ssbrectt.gov.in. However, there is no official information regarding the exam date.In

In order to appear for the SSB Physical Exam candidates will be required to download SSB Constable Admit Card from the official website. SSB Constable Physical Admit Card shall be released before 2 or 3 weeks of the exam date.

The candidates are advised to carry on with their preparation. They can check details related to SSB Constable Recruitment Process below

SSB Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam will be done in 6 phases:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) Written Exam (Common Entrance Test - CET) Documentation & Skill Test and Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Review Medical Exam (RME) Final Selection

SSB Constable PET PST 2021

SSB Constable Physical shall be conducted in Bhopal, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana etc.

SSB Constable PET 2021



Male

4.8 Kms Race in 24 minutes

Female

2.4 Kms Race in 18 minutes

SSB Physical Standard Test (PST) 2021

The Candidates who clear the PET will have to undergo Physical Standard Test (PST) as below:

For Driver Posts

Description Minimum height in Cms Chest in Cms For all Candidates not belonging to 1,2,3 & 4 below: 170 Min - 80 Min Expansion -5 1. For Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Assam, Himachal Pradesh UTs Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh 165 Min - 78 Min Expansion -5 2. For Gorkhas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya. 162.5 Min - 77 Min Expansion -5 3. For all Scheduled Tribes candidates belonging to the State of Sikkim, Nagaland., Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya & Left Wing Extremism affected districts, 160 Min - 76 Min Expansion -5 4. For all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes of remaining areas 162.5

Laboratory Assistant & Veterinary) Post

Description Minimum height in Cms Chest in Cms For all Candidates not belonging to 1 & below: Male 170 Min - 80 Min Expansion -5 Female 157 Not Applicable 1. For Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, UTs Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Male 165 Min - 78 Min Expansion -5 Female 155 Not Applicable 2. For all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. Male 162.5 Min - 76 Min Expansion -5 Female 150 Not Applicable

Ayah Post

Description Minimum height in Cms Chest in Cms For all Candidates not belonging to 1 & 2 below: 157 Not Applicable 1. For Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, UTs Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. 155 Not Applicable 2. For all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. 150 Not Applicable

Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Gardner, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Water Carrier and Waiter) Posts

Description Minimum height in Cms Chest in Cms For all Candidates not belonging to 1 & below: Male 167.5 Min - 78 Min Expansion -5 Female 157 Not Applicable 1. For Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, UTs Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Male 165 Min - 78 Min Expansion -5 Female 155 Not Applicable 2. For all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. Male 162.5 Min - 76 Min Expansion -5 Female 150 Not Applicable

Candidates who are seeking relaxation in height and chest shall be required to submit the certificate reg. their community from concerned District Authorities.

Candidates declared disqualified in Physical Standard Test (PST) can prefer an appeal in the form of a written application to the appellate authority for re-measurement of height and Chest only. The appeals of the candidates shall be disposed off on the same day.

The weight of the candidate should be proportionate to height and age. Weight will not be disqualification criteria at the time of PST. However, the overweight/ underweight candidates will be disqualified at the time of Detailed Medical Examination (DME) based on weight and age on the day of Detailed Medical Examination and the height as measured during the Physical Standard Test.

SSB Constable Written Exam

The candidates who clear the Physical Round will be called for written exam which is of 100 marks. There will be questions from General Knowledge, Mathematics, Reasoning & General English/ General Hindi.

SSB Constable Documentation and Skill Test

The third round is Skill Test and Documentation which will be conducted by a Board of Officers and secretarial staff as detailed by SSB. The skill test for all the posts will be of 50 marks

SSB Constable DME

The final round is Detailed Medical Examination (DME) conducted for those who will qualify in above all three rounds.

The final selection list will be made in order of merit, category wise, after completion of the Review Medical Examination

A total of 1522 Posts are available under various trades (Driver (Male Only), Laboratory Assistant, Veterinary, Ayah (Female Only), Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Gardner, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Water Carrier (Male & Female) And Waiter (Male)) in Group-'C' Non-Gazetted. Out of total, the highest number of vacancies are available for Driver Posts.