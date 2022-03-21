SSB Constable Driver Admit Card 2022 Out: Download PET/PST Call Letter Here

SSB Constable Driver Admit Card 2022 has been released by Sashastra Seema Bal for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) at ssbrectt.gov.in. Candidates can download SSB Admit Card from this page.

SSB Constable Driver Admit Card 2022: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the admit card for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Constable Driver. SSB Constable Physical will be conducted from 04 April 2022. Candidates can download SSB Constable Admit Card from the official website.

SSB Constable Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can download SSB Admit card through the link:

As per the official website, “Candidates are requested to download their Admit Card from below Link for appearing in PET/PST for the post of CT Driver and appearing in PST and DME for the Post of AC-Communication w.e.f 4.4.2022”

How to Download SSB Constable Driver Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of SSB - ssbrectt.gov.in Go to “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR PET AND PST FOR THE POST OF CT(DRIVER) WEF. 04.04.2022” Enter your details such as 'Registration ID', 'Password' and 'Captcha' Click on 'Login' Button Download SSB CT Admit Card

SSB Constable Driver PET PST 2022

The candidates will be required to run 4.8 Kms Race in 24 minutes.

SSB Constable Driver PST 2022

Those who qualify in the PET Round will have to undergo for PST round. Candidates including Ex-Servicemen not meeting the minimum height and chest requirement will be rejected from the recruitment process.

The candidates will be examined on the basis of following terms:

Description Minimum height in Cms Chest in Cms For all Candidates not belonging to 1,2,3 & 4 below: 170 Min - 80 Min Expansion -5 1. For Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Assam, Himachal Pradesh UTs Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh 165 Min - 78 Min Expansion -5 2. For Gorkhas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya. 162.5 Min - 77 Min Expansion -5 3. For all Scheduled Tribes candidates belonging to the State of Sikkim, Nagaland., Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya & Left Wing Extremism affected districts, 160 Min - 76 Min Expansion -5 4. For all candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes of remaining areas 162.5

SSB Constable Notification 2020 was released in the month of August 2020 for a total of 1522 Vacancies under Group-'C' Non-Gazetted. Out of which, 574 vacancies for Constable Driver Posts. The exam date for Laboratory Assistant, Veterinary, Ayah (Female Only), Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Gardner, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Water Carrier (Male & Female) And Waiter (Male) shall be released soon.