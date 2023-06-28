SSB Constable Tradesman Answer Key 2023: Check Latest Updates Here

SSB Constable Tradesman Answer Key 2023 will be released soon on the official website i.e. ssbrectt.gov.in Candidates can download the answer key of the exam from this page.

SSB Constable Tradesman Answer Key 2023

SSB Constable Tradesman Answer Key 2023: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs conducted the online exam for the post of Constable Tradesman. Now, SSB will upload the answer key of the computer-based exam for Constable Driver, Veterinary, Washer Man, Barber, Gardner, Painter, Tailor, Plumber, Carpenter, Ayah, Cobbler, Safaiwala, Cook, Waiter & Water Carrier Posts.

The answer key will be published on the official website i.e. ssbrectt.gov.in. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official websites for the latest updates regarding the answer key.

SSB Constable Login Link Click Here

SSB Constable Tradesman Exam was conducted on June 22, 2023. 

SSB Constable Answer Key 2023 Overview

Name of the Organization

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Name of the Post

Constable Tradesman, Driver

Number of Vacancies

1522

Date of Exam

June 22, 2023

Answer Key Date

to be released

Official Website

ssbrectt.gov.in

How to Download SSB Constable Tradesman Answer Key 2023?

The candidates can download SSB Answer Key from the website through the given steps below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the SSB - ssbrectt.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link given at the left corner of the website

Step 3: Download SSB Exam Answer Key 2023

Step 4: Check Here

SSB Tradesman Recruitment is being done for a total of 1522 vacancies. The result of the exam will be announced after analyzing the objection and final answer key.

