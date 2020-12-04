SSB Odisha Admit Card 2020 for Jr Assistant and Jr Stenographer to Release Tomorrow @ssbodisha.nic.in, Check SSB Call Letter Updates Here

SSB Odisha Admit Card 2020: State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha will release the admit card of written exam for the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Stenographer tomorrow i.e. on 05 December 2020 on its official website - ssbodisha.nic.in. As per SSB Odisha website, "Candidate can download their Admit Card for Written Examination of Junior Assistant and Stenographer from 05-12-2020.”

SSB Odisha Jr Assistant/Jr Steno Admit Card Notice

SSB Odisha Exam is scheduled to be held on 20 December 2020 (Sunday) at various centres. A total of 16022 candidates are shortlisted to appear in SSB Jr Assistant Exam at Bubaneshwar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berehmpur and Sambalpur Zones. Out of total, 8231 are for Bubaneshwar Centre, 2379 for Cuttack, 1433 for Balasore,1857 for Berehmpur and 2122 for Sambalpur.The candidates can check the list roll number wise list of allotted zones through the link below:

SSB Odisha Exam Centre List of Candidates PDF

The candidates can download SSB Odisha Admit Card from 5 December onwards and appear for the exam on scheduled date and time.

SSB Odisha Exam Pattern:

There will be objective-type questions:

Subject Marks Time General English upto Graduation Level 25 1 hour General Knowledge and Current Affairs 25 General Mathematics upto HSC Standard 25 Reasoning and Mental Ability 25 Total 100

SSB Odisha Selection Process:

Shortlisted candidates in the written test shall be called for Skill Test of 50 marks as follow:

For Jr Assistant Posts - Computer Skill Test

For Jr Stenographer Posts - Stenography cum Computer Skill Test

State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha had invited applications for recruitment of 171 Jr Assistant and Stenographer from 01 June to 31 August 2020.