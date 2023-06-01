SSB Odisha B.Ed Admit Card 2023 (OUT) at ssbodisha.ac.in: Check M.Ed Call Letter Download Link

SSB Odisha B.Ed Admit Card 2023 (OUT): Staff Selection Board has released the admit card for B.Ed Entrance Test 2023 and for M.Ed Entrance Test 2023. Candidates can download SSB Odisha Admit Card from the official website i.e. ssbodisha.ac.in. B.Ed Entrance Test will be conducted on June 11, 2023 (Sunday).

SSB Odisha B.Ed and M.Ed Admit Card 2023

The candidates can click on the admit card link given on this page and download the admit card according to their entrance test.

SSB Odisha B.Ed Admit Card 2023 Download Here SSB Odisha M.Ed Admit Card 2023 Download Here



It is for information of all candidates appearing for the B.Ed. Admission Test-2023 on 11 June 2023 will be provided with Standard OMR Answer Sheets. The OMR Answer Sheet in Arts stream will be of Pink colour and that of the Science stream of Orange colour. The Roll No. of the candidates in Arts stream will have one "A" letter in it and of the candidates in Science stream will have one "S" letter in it. Similarly, the Test Booklet in Arts stream will be Pink in colour and in the Science stream will be Orange in colour. The Roll No. and name of the candidate, Centre, stream (Arts/Science), date of examination etc. have been printed in the OMR. Answer Sheet. The Test Booklet Set for Arts stream will be either A or B and for Science stream will be either C or D. The Test Booklet set that a candidate will get has been printed on the top right-hand corner of the OMR Answer Sheet. The candidates are advised to occupy the seat where their Roll No.s have been written. No candidate of Arts stream should sit in the row meant for Science stream. Similarly, no candidate of Science stream should sit in the row meant for Arts stream. Candidates must ensure that they get the same set of Test Booklet which has been mentioned in the OMR Answer shee

How to Download SSB Odisha B.Ed Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download SSB Odisha B.Ed Admit Card with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of SSB Odisha - ssbodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Admit Card for B.Ed Admission Test 2023 ' or 'Admit Card for M.Ed Admission Test 2023'

Step 3: Provide your details such as date of birth and roll number

Step 4: Download SSB Odisha Admit Card 2023 for B.Ed and M.Ed