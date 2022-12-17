SSC CGL Answer Key 2022 (Released) @ssc.nic.in: Submit Your Objection for Tier 1 Upto 20 Dec

SSC CGL Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission uploaded the CGL Exam Answer Key 2022 at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the Answer Key and Response Sheet PDF Here.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on 17 Dec, released the answer keys and the answer sheets of the candidates who attended the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Exam from 01 December to 13 December 2022. Such candidates can get the answer key through the website of the commission (ssc.nic.in). However, the SSC CGL Answer Key Link is given below in this article.

SSC CGL Objection Link 2022

The commission is also inviting objections from all the candidates who are giving from 17 December 2022. The last date for submitting an objection on or before 20 December 2022 upto 5 PM. The candidates are required to submit Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenge.

How to Download SSC CGL Answer Key 2022 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download the answer key from the official website below:

Step 1: Search the SSC website i.e. ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Visit the website of the commission

Step 3: On the first page, you will see the answer key link ‘new gif Image Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2022’

Step 4: Download SSC CGL Answer Key PDF

Step 5: Scroll Down and Click on the link ‘Click here for candidate’s Response Sheet along with Tentative Answer Keys and submission of representation’

Step 6: Select the exam

Step 7: Provide your roll number and password

Step 8: Download SSC CGL Answer Key

Step 9: Submit your objection, if any

The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.