SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Registration Last Date Extended @ssc.nic.in: 20000 Vacancies to be Filled

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission is inviting applications for recruitment for filling up 20000 vacancies through CGL Exam 2022. Check the registration last date and application link here.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 Registration Last Date Extended: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date of registration for the recruitment of graduates through Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022. Persons who have not submitted their application for SSC CGL 2022 got one more chance to apply for SSC CGL 2022. The last date for submitting the application is now 13 October 2022. However, the last date for making an online payment is 14 October 2022 while for offline payment is 15 October 2022.

Applicants will be able to edit their SSC CGL Application 2022 on 19 and 20 October 2022.

As of now, the commission has notified around 20000 vacancies for the year 2022. As per the instruction received from the Department of Personnel & Training, the tentative vacancies for CGLE-2022 are likely to be increased substantially.

Candidates who will register themselves on or before 13 October 2022 and whose application is accepted will be called to appear for SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam in the month of December 2022. Hence, they are advised to fill out their application form as per the instructions given in the SSC CGL Notification 2022. Otherwise, their application will be rejected.

The direct link to apply for the SSC CGL Exam 2022 is given below:

SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Link

SSC CGL 2022 Notification Download

SSC CGL Date Extension Notice

This year, the commission is not conducting SSC CGL Tier 3 and 4. Both are merged with SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam. So, those who clear the SSC CGL Tier 1 will appear in SSC CGL Tier 2 only, followed by the document verification.

How to Submit SSC CGL 2022 Application ?

The candidates can submit their application in three steps:

First, they need to register on the official website

Second, log in to the website, click on the exam and submit your details & upload the necessary documents

Third, Pay the Exam Fee