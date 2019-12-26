SSC CHSL 2019: Apply Online before 10 Jan @ssc.nic.in, Check SSC CHSL 2019 Notification and Application Process

SSC CHSL 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (10+2) Exam (CHSL Exam 2019-20). SSC CHSL Registration 2019 is going on the SSC official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for SSC CHSL 2019-20 can apply before 10 Jan 2020. SSC CHSL Registration Link is also given below.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the Combined Higher Secondary Level Notification and application are invited from 03 December 2019 on its official website. SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019 is being done through online mode.

SSC CHSL Exam 2019 will be held from 16 March 2020 to 27 March 2020. The exam will done online (Computer Based Test) at various exam centres across India. SSC CHSL Registration Link is also given below. Candidates can apply for CHSL Posts through the link.

Candidates who clear Tier 1 Exam will appear of SSC CHSL Tier on 28 June 2020.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019-20 is being done for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) in different ministries/department/offices of government of India and their Attached & Subordinate Offices.

Candidates seeking to apply for SSC CHSL 2019 must be 12th class passed from recognized university. The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 27 Years.

Earlier, SSC has released a short notification in the Employment Newspaper dated 30 November 2019 to 6 December 2019.

Last year, SSC had announced a total of 5789 vacancies for the post of LDC, PA and DEO. Hence, we expect similar number vacancies in SSC CHSL 2019. SSC CHSL vacancy will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from time to time (https://ssc.nic.in->Candidate’sCorner-> Tentative Vacancy).

SSC CHSL 2019 Important Dates

Starting Date of online application: 3 December 2019

Last date for submitting online application: 10 January 2020 (23:59)

Last date for making online fee payment: 12 January 2020 (23:59)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 12 January 2020 (23:59)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 14 January 2020

SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 1 Exam Date: 16 to 27 March 2020

SSC CHSL 2019 Phase 2 Exam Date: 28 June 2020

SSC CHSL 2019 Vacancy Details:

Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA)

Data Entry Operators (DEO)

SSC CHSL 2019 Salary:

Pay Scale:

Lower Division Clerk(LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant(JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs.

19,900-63,200)

19,900-63,200) Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100).

SSC CHSL 2019 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): 12 th passed or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

12 passed or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): 12th passed in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

SSC CHSL 2019 Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

SSC CHSL 2019 Selection Process:

SSC CHSL Selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Typing Test/ Skill Test (Tier-III).

SSC CHSL 2019 Exam Pattern

SSC CHSL Tier 1 - Tier-I Exam will consist of 100 Objective Type Multiple choice questions from English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 - Tier-II Paper will be a descriptive Paper of 100 Marks in ‘Pen and Paper ‘Mode

SSC HSL Tier 3 Skill Test - Skill Test/ Typing Test for the qualified candidates will be conducted on computers provided by the Commission

How to Apply SSC CHSL 2019?

Eligible can apply for SSC CHSL 2019 Recruitment from 03 December to 10 January 2020 by following process:

Part-I (One-Time Registration) - Go to SSC official website ssc.nic.in and register. Part-II (Online Application Form) -After registration, Click 'Apply link' in 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2019 Section' under Latest Notifications tab by using the Registration Number‟ and password.

SSC CHSL 2019 Application Fee:

Rs.100