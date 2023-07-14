SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: Application Link Available at KKR on ssckkr.kar.nic.in

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 will be released on the regional website of the commission. They can check the direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Application Number in this article.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) activated the application link for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2023. Candidates who applied for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2023 for this region can check the status of their application on the official website. The link from the official website is provided in this article.

SSC CHSL Admit Card Date 2023

The admit card shall also be released in due course of time. It will be available on the regional website of the commission including SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC WR, SSC ER, SSC CR, SSC NWR, SSC NER, SSC KKR and SSC MPR.

SSC CHSL Application Link and Admit Card 2023

SSC Region SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card SSC CHSL Tier 1 Application Status SSC KKR SSC KKR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card Link SSC CHSL Tier 1 Application Status

SSC CHSL Exam 2023: Step to Download SSC CHSL Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the Region Website: Open the website of the region for which you have applied. For example SSC SR - http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

Step 2: Look for Admit Card Link: Click on the admit card link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter Login Details: You are required to enter the registration details or name or roll number and click on ‘submit button’

Step 4: Download admit card: The candidates can take the printout of the admit card and carry it to the exam centre.