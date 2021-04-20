SSC CHSL Exam 2021 Postponed Due to Covid: Official Notice Out @ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Exam Postponed 2021:

Candidates who are appearing in SSC CHSL Exam should note that Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the online exam which is scheduled to be held from today i.e. on 20 April 2021 to 27 April 2021. The decision has been taken due rising number of cases of Corona Virus (COVID - 19).

SSC CHSL New Exam for the candidates whose exam is scheduled from 20 April to 27 April 2021 shall b announced later on official website of ssc i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website or on this page for latest updates.

SSC CHSL Notice reads, “Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 with effect from 20-04-2021. Fresh dates for the balance candidates of the said examination will be intimated in due course.”

SSC CHSL Admit Card were released on official regional websites of SSC i.e. on KKR, NR, ER, SR, NWR, MPR, NER and CR. Now, SSC is expected to release the new admit cards on official regional website, once the COVID 19 situation gets better. Candidates can check the SSC CHSL Admit Card Latest Updates through the link below:

Indian is amongst worst country that have been affected by COVID - 19. It was necessary to postpone the exam for the safety of the candidates.

SSC CHSL Postponed Notice