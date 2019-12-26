SSC CHSL Final Marks 2019 Released @ssc.nic.in, Download SSC CHSL Final Result

SSC CHSL Final Marks 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final marks of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination 2017. The marks have been released on the basis of Skill Test/ Document Verification. Candidates, who appeared in the Skill Test/ Document Verification of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination 2017, can download SSC CHSL Final Result from SSC official website www.ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Final Result Download Link is given below. Candidates can download their Result by providing their Roll No/ Registration No and Registration Password from 26 December 2019 to 25 December 2020 by using his/her Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password through the link provided below.

SSC CHSL 2017 Final Marks

SSC CHSL Final Result was declared by the Commission on 20 December 2019, which was uploaded on the website of the Commission on the same day. A total of 5874 candidate are selected for the appointment. Out of total, 2646 candidates are for LDC/ JSA/ JPA, 3222 for PA/ SA and 6 for DEO Posts.

How to Download SSC CHSL 2017 Final Marks?