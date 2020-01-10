SSC CHSL Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Result 2017 Announced @ssc.nic.in, Check Selected Candidates List here

SSC CHSL Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Result 2017: Staff Selection Commission has announced the result of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2017 for the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant in Department of Posts in Level-4 of the Pay Matrix. A merit list of selected candidates has been prepared by the commission. SSC Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Result are declared on the Department of Posts Official website @indiapost.gov.in.

A total of 3221 candidates have been recommended for SSC CHSL 2017 Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Posts. Candidates can also check the list of selected candidates in 23 Postal Circles through the PDF link given below.

SSC CHSL Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Result 2017 PDF

SSC CHSL 2017 Result Notice

The candidate is allocated to a Postal Circle on the basis of her or his rank in CHSLE 2017. Also, on the basis of his/her preference of Postal Circles, and vacancy available in a Postal Circle at her / his turn in the category she / he has been selected.

Selected candidates should send the duly filled-in Option Form (Annexure-IV) by E-mail pasadopchsl2OlT@email.com and an ink-signed copy may be sent by speed post/registered post to Assistant Director General (SPN), Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, Dak Bhawan, Sansad Marg, New Delhi- 110001 latest by 27th January 2020.

As per the official notice “Candidates are requested to bring the discrepancies, if any, found in the list to the notice of Department of Posts by email to pasadopchsl20lT@smail.com. The subject of such e-mail shall read as 'Discrepancy' and details of discrepancies are to be recorded in the body of the e-mail. In no case, discrepancy and option shall be sent in the same e-mail”

SSC had invited a total of 5914 vacancies under Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2017 out of which 3222 are the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant in Department of Posts.