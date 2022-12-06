SSC CHSL Recruitment Notification 2022-2023 Out: 4500 Posts Available, Apply @ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Recruitment Notification 2022-2023: Staff Selection Commission issued a notification for filling of 4500 Combined Higher Secondary Level Posts on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check how to apply, eligibility, the selection process and other details.

SSC CHSL Recruitment Notification 2022 Out: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently started the online registrations for prominent Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Nation-Wide Exam 2022-2023 today i.e. ssc.nic.in. 12th Passed have this golden opportunity to work with the central government as 4500 vacancies are announced by the commission. Hence, you can apply for SSC CHSL 2022 on or before 04 January 2023.

Applicants will be called to appear for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam which will be conducted through online mode in the month of February or March 2023. After that, the commission will hold SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam for all the candidates who qualify in the Tier 1 Exam.

The vacancies are available for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’. The candidates should go through all the important information available in SSC CHSL PDF provided below.

SSC CHSL 2022 Dates



Starting Date of SSC CHSL Online Application 06 December 2022 Last Date of SSC CHSL Online Application 04 January 2023 Last date and time for making online fee payment 05 January 2023 Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 06 January 2023 SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Date Feb or March 2023 SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result Date

to be announced SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Date To be notified later

SSC CHSL 2022 Vacancy Details

4500 Vacancies for:



Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’

SSC CHSL Salary 2022

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19,900-63,200).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100) and Level-5(Rs. 29,200-92,300).

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100).

SSC CHSL 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For LDC/ JSA and DEO/ DEO Grade ‘A’: Candidates must have passed the 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.



Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

Selection Process for SSC CHSL 2022

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2022

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2022

How to Apply for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Register on the website

Step 3: Now, login into your account

Step 4: On successful login, information about the ‘Basic Details’ so far filled by you will be displayed. You may edit it, if required or proceed further by clicking on ‘Next’ button at the bottom to complete your one-time Registration.

Step 5: Provide other required information

Step 6: Save the information provided. Take draft printout and review the information filled in the Registration Form carefully, before ‘Final Submit’.

Step 7: Read the ‘Declaration’ carefully, if you agree with the declaration, click ‘I Agree’.

Step 8: Upon clicking ‘Final Submit’ different OTPs will be sent on your mobile number and Email ID. You need to enter one of the two OTPs at designated field to complete the Registration Process.

Step 9: After submission of Basic information, if the registration process is not completed within 14 days, your data will be deleted from the system.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-