SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 Declared @ssc.nic.in, 32600 Candidates Qualified Check Cut Off

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 and Cut off marks on its official website. Total 32600 candidates have been qualified for the Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) by the commission. Out of 32600 candidates, total 37 candidates have qualified for DEST for the posts of DEO in Departments other than C&AG, 1741 candidates have qualified (provisionally) for DEST for the post of DEO in C&AG and 30822 for Typing Test for the posts of PostalAssistant, Sorting Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, LDC, etc.

All such candidates who have appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2018 can check their result through the official website of SSC i.e-ssc.nic.in.

Candidates selected in the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 for the posts of postal Assistant, sorting Assistant, Junior secretariat Assistant, DEO,LDC, etc will now be appear for Data Entry Speed Test/Typing Test on computer which will be conducted by the SSC.

Staff Selection Commission has conducted the Tier-ll (Descriptive paper) of the Combined Higher Secondary (O+2) Level Examination, 2O18 for recruitment to the posts of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, DEO, LDC, etc. It is noted that SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam 2018 was conducted from 1 to 11 July 2019. Qualified candidates were appeared for tier 2 exam was conducted on 29 September 2019 which was conducted in Descriptive paper.

Direct Link for SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018

List-I: Candidates for DEST for DEO Post other than C&AG





List-II: Candidates for DEST for DEO Post in C&AG





List-III: Candidates for the Post of PA, SA, JSA, LDC, etc





Check SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off 2018





Procedure to download SSC CHSL Result 2018

Go to the official website.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

Visit to the Results Section available on the home page.

Click on SSC CHSL Result 2018 flashing on the home page.

Check the PDF of the result for all the Three Section List 1/2/3

The candidates can download and save SSC CHSL Result 2018 for future reference.

You May Also Read

BSF Recruitment 2020 for 317 SI/HC Posts ,10th/12th Pass Can Apply

ESIC Gulbarga Recruitment 2020, Apply for Tutor and Other Posts

WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 43 ASHA Activists Posts

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for latest updates regarding the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2018. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.