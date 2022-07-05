SSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Notice on July 08@ssc.nic.in, Check Update for Constable (Driver)/Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police

SSC will release the notice for the Constable (Driver)/Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police on 08 July 2022 on -ssc.nic.in. Check update here.

SSC Constable Recruitment 2022 Download: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the rescheduled notice for the Constable (Driver)/Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police on 08 July 2022. Candidates who are waiting for the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination- 2022 and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 can check the latest update available on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission has rescheduled the releasing of the notice for the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination- 2022 and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 due to due to administrative reasons. Now Commission will published the same on 08.07.2022.

Notice further says," Candidates are informed that Notices of the following examinations have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons and will now be published on 08.07.2022 :-

(i) Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination- 2022

(ii) Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022."



As per the SSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 released earlier, the notice for Recruitment of Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 was scheduled on 27th Jun to 26th Jul 2022. The Recruitment of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 was scheduled on 4th Jul to 3rd Aug 2022.

