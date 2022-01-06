SSC CPO Paper 2 Result 2021 Released @ssc.nic.in, Download PDF, Cut-off Here

SSC CPO Result Paper 2 2021 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the lists of male and female candidates shortlisted in the Paper 2 Exam for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs. Candidates who appeared in Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Paper 2 Exam 2020 on 08 November 2021, can download SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result from SSC website - ssc.nic.in. They also facilitate with SSC CPO Paper 2 Result Link in the article below:

SSC CPO Paper 2 Result Download Link:

Male

Female

SSC CPO Paper 2 Result Notice

SSC CPO Medical Exam 2021-22

All shortlisted candidates will now appear for Medical Exam. The details regarding the medical exam shall be announced in due course. SSC CPO Medical Admit Card will be uploaded on regional websites of SSC.

The result notice reads, "only those candidates who scored more than the minimum qualifying marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) in Paper-II i.e. UR: 30% (60 marks), OBC/ EWS: 25% (50 marks) and all other categories: 20% (40 marks), have been considered for short-listing to appear in Medical Examination".

SSC CPO Paper 2 Marks 2021

Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 14 January 2022. This facility will be available till 31 January 2022. Candidates may check their individual marks by

clicking on the Result/ Marks tab on the Candidate Dashboard and using their Registration No. and Registered Password.

SSC CPO Paper 2 Cut-Off Marks

Female

Category Cut-Off Marks (Paper-I + Paper-II) Gen 279.60209 EWS 222.26934 OBC 227.47302 SC 155.38100 ST 175.78553

Male

Category Cut-Off Marks (Paper-I + Paper-II) Gen 250.45154 EWS 129.06660 OBC 178.32090 SC 129.19381 ST 135.08361 ESM 81.73154

How to Download SSC CPO Paper 2 Result 2021?