SSC CPO SI Answer Key 2019 Download @ssc.nic.in, Submit SSC CPO Paper 1 Objections upto 6 Jan

SSC CPO SI Answer Key 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and activated the objection link of answer key of the Online Paper-I of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2019.

All candidates who have appeared in the SSC CPO SI Exam, from 09 to 13 December 2019, can download the answers from SSC official website ssc.nic.in. They can also submit objection or representation, if any, against SSC SI tentative answer keys on official website. SSC SI Objections can be submitted upto 06 January till 05:00 PM through on-line method only, on payment of Rs.100/- per challenge.

SSC CPO SI Answer Key Link and 0bjection Link

SSC CPO Answer Key Link Key is also given below. Candidates can check their SSC CPO tentative answer keys, repose sheet and submit representation through the prescribed link by their User ID (i.e. Roll Number) and Password (as per Admission Certificate).

The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

How to Download SSC CPO SI Answer Key and Submit Representation ?