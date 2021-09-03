Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result 2019 Released @ssc.nic.in, Download Selection List for Medical Exam

Staff Selection commission (SSC) has uploaded the result of Paper 2 Exam for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF.

Created On: Sep 3, 2021 19:34 IST
SSC CPO SI Paper 2
SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2019: Staff Selection commission (SSC) has uploaded the result of Paper 2 Exam for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. All candidates, who attended SSC CPO Phase 2 Exam, can download SSC CPO Paper 2 Result from the official website or through SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result Link is available below.

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission (Paper-I +Paper-II), category wise details of candidates qualifying in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination are as under:

SSC CPO Paper 2 Female Result 2019

SSC CPO Paper 2 Male Result 2019

Female:

Category

Cut-off Marks (Paper-I + Paper-II)

Candidates Available

SC

150.61185

65

ST

126.26581

63

OBC

175.13894

132

EWS

205.33794

71

UR

205.33794

142

Male:

Category

Cut-off Marks (Paper-I + Paper-II)

Candidates Available

SC

113.37640

553

ST

121.35579

483

OBC

148.31084

1380

EWS

152.11302

642

UR

152.11302

902

Schedule of Medical Examination will be intimated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificate for Medical Examination.

Marks of the candidates will be placed on the Commission's website in due course

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
