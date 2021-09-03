SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result 2019 Released @ssc.nic.in, Download Selection List for Medical Exam

Staff Selection commission (SSC) has uploaded the result of Paper 2 Exam for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF.

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2019: Staff Selection commission (SSC) has uploaded the result of Paper 2 Exam for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. All candidates, who attended SSC CPO Phase 2 Exam, can download SSC CPO Paper 2 Result from the official website or through SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Result Link is available below.

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission (Paper-I +Paper-II), category wise details of candidates qualifying in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination are as under:

SSC CPO Paper 2 Female Result 2019

SSC CPO Paper 2 Male Result 2019

Female:

Category Cut-off Marks (Paper-I + Paper-II) Candidates Available SC 150.61185 65 ST 126.26581 63 OBC 175.13894 132 EWS 205.33794 71 UR 205.33794 142

Male:

Category Cut-off Marks (Paper-I + Paper-II) Candidates Available SC 113.37640 553 ST 121.35579 483 OBC 148.31084 1380 EWS 152.11302 642 UR 152.11302 902

Schedule of Medical Examination will be intimated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificate for Medical Examination.

Marks of the candidates will be placed on the Commission's website in due course