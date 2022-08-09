SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Registration to Start on 10 August for SI Posts in Delhi Police and CAPF

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting CPO Exam 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, qualifications, age limit, salary , application fee and other details here.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification and online application link for recrutiment to the post of Sub Inspector (SI) Executive under Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) under Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on 10 August 2022 on its website i.e. ssc.nic.in. The last date for submitting the SSC CPO Application is 30 August 2022.

SSC will select the candidates on the basis of a Computer Based Exam (CBE) followed by the Physical Exam, Paper-II (English language & Comprehension) and a Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

The minimum educational qualification required to apply for SSC SI Recruitment 2022 is Graduation and the age of the candidates should be 20 to 25 years.

Last year, the commission published a notification for more than 1500 vacancies. Meanwhile, students can check the exam pattern, important dates application process in the article below:

SSC CPO 2022 Important Dates

SSC CPO 2022 Notification 10 August 2022 SSC CPO 2022 Registration Starting Date 10 August 2022 SSC CPO 2022 Registration Starting Date 30 August 2022 SSC CPO Paper 1 Date November 2022 SSC CPO Result Date 2022 to be announced

SSC CPO 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university.

SSC CPO 2022 Age Limit:

20 to 25 years

SSC CPO 2022 Salary:

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: - Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Sub Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police - Leve-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Selection Process for SSC CPO Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done in 5 stages:

Paper-I Online Exam Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET) Paper-II Descriptive Type Test Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Document Verification

SSC CPO Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2022

Subjects - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension

Number of questions - Each subject will have 50 questions

Marks - Each section carries 50 marks

Time - 2 hours

Nagtive Markong - 0.25 Marks for each wrng answer

SSC CPO PST 2022

SSC CPO PET 2022

For male candidates:

100-metre race in 16 seconds

1.6 kms race in 6.5 minutes

Long Jump: 3.65 metre in 3 chance

High Jump : 1.2 metre in 3 chances

Shot put (16 Lbs): 4.5 metre in 3 chance

For female candidates:

100-metre race in 18 seconds

800-metre race in 4 minutes

Long Jump: 2.7 metre in 3 chances

High Jump: 0.9 metre in 3 chances

SSC CPO 2022 Paper 2

Candidates will be given 200 questions on English language & Comprehension of 200 marks to be compketed in two hours. There will be a negative marking of 0.25

SSC CPO Admit Card 2022

Admission Certificates for all stages of examination will be issued online on the websites of concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of the Commission

SSC CPO Result 2022

The result will also be declared on the commission website after each stage of the exam.

How to Submit SSC CPO Form 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SSC and register for the exam by clicking on the “Register Now‟ link provided in “Login” Section Add basic details, Additional details and contact details and Upload scanned image of passport size photograph and signature. After registration, Login to the online system through your Registration Number and password on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in). Click the 'Apply' link in 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2022‟ Section under “Latest Notifications” tab. Fill the asked details Go through the declaration carefully and click on “I agree” check box if you accept the same. Fill up Captcha code. Preview and verify the information provided by you and submit the Application. Submit fee, if you are not exempted from payment of fee. When application is successfully submitted, it will be accepted ‘Provisionally’. You should take printout of the application form for their own records

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-