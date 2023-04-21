SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Exam Pattern, Books, Preparation Strategy Here

SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission conducts SSC CPO recruitment in four stages i.e Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME) for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Aspirants preparing for this upcoming exam should be well acquainted with the latest syllabus and exam pattern to understand the subject-wise topics and maximize their chances of scoring high marks.
In this article, we have shared the SSC CPO syllabus pdf for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.
SSC CPO 2023 Overview
We have shared below the overview of the exam for all the aspirants who will appear in the upcoming SSC CPO recruitment process.
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Post Name
|
Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs
Sub-Inspector (Executive) - (Male/Female) in Delhi Police
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Marking Scheme
|
+ 1 mark for every correct response
-0.25 mark for each incorrect answer
|
Selection Process
|
Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)
SSC CPO Syllabus 2023 Section-Wise
Candidates preparing for the upcoming SSC CPO 2023 exam can check the SSC CPO syllabus pdf below. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for Paper I & Paper II below:
SSC CPO Syllabus for Paper I
The SSC CPO paper I syllabus comprises four subjects i.e General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Check the detailed syllabus for the SSC CPO paper I exam shared below.
|
Subject
|
SSC CPO Paper I Topics
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
Non-verbal type
Analogies
Similarities and differences
Space visualization
Spatial orientation
Problem-solving
Analysis
Judgment
Decision making
Visual memory
Discrimination
Observation
Relationship concepts
Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification
Arithmetic number series
Non-verbal series
Coding and decoding
Statement conclusion
Syllogistic reasoning etc.
Verbal type
Semantic analogy
Symbolic/Number analogy
Figural analogy
Semantic classification
Symbolic/ Number classification
Figural classification
Semantic series
Number series
Figural series
Problem-solving
Word building
Coding & de-coding
Numerical operations
Symbolic operations
Trends
Space orientation
Space visualization
Venn diagrams
Drawing inferences
Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding
Figural pattern folding and completion
Indexing
Address matching
Date & city matching classification of centre codes/ roll numbers
Small & capital letters/ numbers coding, decoding and classification
Embedded figures
Critical thinking
Emotional intelligence
Social intelligence, etc
|
General Knowledge and General Awareness
|
Current affairs
Sports
Books & authors
Entertainment
Awards and honours
Obituaries
Important dates
Scientific research, etc
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Percentage
Ratio and proportion
Square root
Averages
Interest
Profit & loss
Discount
Partnership business
Mixture and alligation
Time and distance
Time & work
Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds
Graphs of linear equations
Triangle and its various kinds of centres
Congruence and similarity of triangles
Circle and its chords, tangents
angles subtended by chords of a circle
common tangents to two or more circles
Triangle
Quadrilaterals
Regular polygons
Circle
Right prism
Right circular cone
Right circular cylinder
Sphere
Hemispheres
Rectangular parallelepiped
Regular right pyramid with triangular or square base
Trigonometric ratio
Degree and radian measures
Standard identities
Complementary angles
Heights and distances
Histogram
Frequency polygon
Bar diagram & pie chart
|
English Comprehension
|
Reading comprehension
Vocabulary
Synonyms
Antonyms
Para jumbles
Fill in the blanks
Verbal ability
Active and passive voice
Error correction, etc
SSC CPO Syllabus for Paper II
The SSC CPO paper II syllabus comprises one subject i.e English language & comprehension. Check the detailed syllabus shared below.
|
Subject
|
SSC CPO Paper II Topics
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
Error recognition
Filling in the blanks (using verbs, preposition, articles, etc.)
Vocabulary
Spellings
Grammar
Sentence structure
Synonyms
Antonyms
Sentence completion
Phrases and idiomatic use of words
Comprehension, etc.
SSC CPO Exam Pattern
Candidates should check the SSC CPO exam pattern to understand the paper structure, number of questions, and marking scheme defined by the commission. Have a look at the exam pattern of paper I & paper II shared below:
SSC CPO Exam Pattern 2023 for Paper I
- The SSC CPO paper I exam will be conducted online mode.
- All the questions asked in the exam will be multiple choice type.
- Questions will be set in Hindi and English in parts-I, II, and III of paper-I.
- As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct response and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper-I.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
I
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 Hours
|
II
|
General Knowledge and General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
III
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
IV
|
English Comprehension
|
50
|
50
SSC CPO Exam Pattern 2023 for Paper II
- The SSC CPO paper II exam will be conducted online mode.
- All the questions asked in the exam will be multiple choice type.
- As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct response and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper II.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time Duration
|
English language & Comprehension
|
200
|
200
|
2 Hours
SSC CPO Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET)
Have a look at the physical standard test (PST) and physical endurance test (PET) requirements for SSC CPO exam shared below:
Physical Standard Test (for all Posts)
|
Category of candidates
|
Height (in cm)
|
Chest (in cm)
|
Unexpanded
|
Expanded
|
Male candidates except those listed at S No (ii) and (iii)
|
170
|
80
|
85
|
Candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions, North-Eastern States and Sikkim.
|
165
|
80
|
85
|
All candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes
|
162.5
|
77
|
82
|
Female candidates except those listed at S No (v) and (vi)
|
157
|
-
|
-
|
Female candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions, NorthEastern States and Sikkim
|
155
|
-
|
-
|
All female candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes
|
154
|
-
|
-
Physical Endurance Test (PET) (For all posts)
For male candidates
- 100-metre race in 16 seconds
- 6 kms race in 6.5 minutes
- Long jump: 3.65 metres in 3 chances
- High jump: 1.2 metres in 3 chances
- Shot put (16 Lbs): 4.5 metres in 3 chances
For female candidates
- 100-metre race in 18 seconds
- 800-metre race in 4 minutes
- Long jump: 2.7 metres in 3 chances
- High jump: 0.9 metres in 3 chances.
There shall be no minimum requirement for chest measurement for female aspirants.
How to Prepare for SSC CPO Syllabus
The SSC CPO exam is one of the toughest exams in the country. Lakhs of candidates apply for the exam every year, however, only a few thousands of them are able to crack the exam owing to their robust preparation plan, hard work, and consistency. Have a look at SSC CPO preparation tips and tricks to ace the written exam with flying colours shared below:
- Download the syllabus before commencing the preparation. This will help them to get an idea of the topics from which questions are asked and determine how many study hours they must allocate to all the topics every day to finish the syllabus on the decided time.
- Choose the most reliable books recommended by experts and previous toppers. It is important to clear the basic concepts as it will help them to understand the advanced level topics easily. However, avoid reading too many books as it would create confusion.
- Do a SWOT analysis of your strong and weak areas in each topic. Strengthen your strong areas while working on your weak areas as well to keep your basics strong.
- Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to assess your preparation level. Solving mock papers will help them to understand the actual exam format and improve speed & accuracy in the actual exam.
- Stick to your study plan to have enough space for revision time. Always keep yourself updated with the latest current affairs and latest developments to score high marks in the GA section.
Best Books for SSC CPO Syllabus
Candidates should pick the latest edition of the SSC CPO books to perform well in the exam. The subject-wise books for the exam are shared below:
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publication
|
General Knowledge and General Awareness
|
General Knowledge
|
Manohar Pandey
|
English Comprehension
|
Objective General English
|
SP Bakshi
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive exams
|
Abhijit Guha
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
A modern approach to verbal Reasoning
|
RS Aggarwal