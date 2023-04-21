SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Exam Pattern, Books, Preparation Strategy Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the SSC CPO recruitment in four stages i.e Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME) for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces.

Get All Details About SSC CPO Syllabus Here.

SSC CPO Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission conducts SSC CPO recruitment in four stages i.e Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME) for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Aspirants preparing for this upcoming exam should be well acquainted with the latest syllabus and exam pattern to understand the subject-wise topics and maximize their chances of scoring high marks.

In this article, we have shared the SSC CPO syllabus pdf for the written exam along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

SSC CPO 2023 Overview

We have shared below the overview of the exam for all the aspirants who will appear in the upcoming SSC CPO recruitment process.

Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Post Name Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs Sub-Inspector (Executive) - (Male/Female) in Delhi Police Exam Mode Online Marking Scheme + 1 mark for every correct response -0.25 mark for each incorrect answer Selection Process Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

SSC CPO Syllabus 2023 Section-Wise

Candidates preparing for the upcoming SSC CPO 2023 exam can check the SSC CPO syllabus pdf below. We have also compiled all the subject-wise topics for Paper I & Paper II below:

SSC CPO Syllabus for Paper I

The SSC CPO paper I syllabus comprises four subjects i.e General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Check the detailed syllabus for the SSC CPO paper I exam shared below.

Subject SSC CPO Paper I Topics General Intelligence and Reasoning Non-verbal type Analogies Similarities and differences Space visualization Spatial orientation Problem-solving Analysis Judgment Decision making Visual memory Discrimination Observation Relationship concepts Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification Arithmetic number series Non-verbal series Coding and decoding Statement conclusion Syllogistic reasoning etc.

Verbal type Semantic analogy Symbolic/Number analogy Figural analogy Semantic classification Symbolic/ Number classification Figural classification Semantic series Number series Figural series Problem-solving Word building Coding & de-coding Numerical operations Symbolic operations Trends Space orientation Space visualization Venn diagrams Drawing inferences Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding Figural pattern folding and completion Indexing Address matching Date & city matching classification of centre codes/ roll numbers Small & capital letters/ numbers coding, decoding and classification Embedded figures Critical thinking Emotional intelligence Social intelligence, etc General Knowledge and General Awareness Current affairs Sports Books & authors Entertainment Awards and honours Obituaries Important dates Scientific research, etc Quantitative Aptitude Percentage Ratio and proportion Square root Averages Interest Profit & loss Discount Partnership business Mixture and alligation Time and distance Time & work Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds Graphs of linear equations Triangle and its various kinds of centres Congruence and similarity of triangles Circle and its chords, tangents angles subtended by chords of a circle common tangents to two or more circles Triangle Quadrilaterals Regular polygons Circle Right prism Right circular cone Right circular cylinder Sphere Hemispheres Rectangular parallelepiped Regular right pyramid with triangular or square base Trigonometric ratio Degree and radian measures Standard identities Complementary angles Heights and distances Histogram Frequency polygon Bar diagram & pie chart English Comprehension Reading comprehension Vocabulary Synonyms Antonyms Para jumbles Fill in the blanks Verbal ability Active and passive voice Error correction, etc

SSC CPO Syllabus for Paper II

The SSC CPO paper II syllabus comprises one subject i.e English language & comprehension. Check the detailed syllabus shared below.

Subject SSC CPO Paper II Topics English Language and Comprehension Error recognition Filling in the blanks (using verbs, preposition, articles, etc.) Vocabulary Spellings Grammar Sentence structure Synonyms Antonyms Sentence completion Phrases and idiomatic use of words Comprehension, etc.

SSC CPO Exam Pattern

Candidates should check the SSC CPO exam pattern to understand the paper structure, number of questions, and marking scheme defined by the commission. Have a look at the exam pattern of paper I & paper II shared below:

SSC CPO Exam Pattern 2023 for Paper I

The SSC CPO paper I exam will be conducted online mode.

All the questions asked in the exam will be multiple choice type.

Questions will be set in Hindi and English in parts-I, II, and III of paper-I.

As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct response and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper-I.

Part Subject Number of Question Maximum Marks Duration I General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours II General Knowledge and General Awareness 50 50 III Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 IV English Comprehension 50 50

SSC CPO Exam Pattern 2023 for Paper II

The SSC CPO paper II exam will be conducted online mode.

All the questions asked in the exam will be multiple choice type.

As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every correct response and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper II.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time Duration English language & Comprehension 200 200 2 Hours

SSC CPO Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET)

Have a look at the physical standard test (PST) and physical endurance test (PET) requirements for SSC CPO exam shared below:

Physical Standard Test (for all Posts)

Category of candidates Height (in cm) Chest (in cm) Unexpanded Expanded Male candidates except those listed at S No (ii) and (iii) 170 80 85 Candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions, North-Eastern States and Sikkim. 165 80 85 All candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 162.5 77 82 Female candidates except those listed at S No (v) and (vi) 157 - - Female candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh & Ladakh regions, NorthEastern States and Sikkim 155 - - All female candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 154 - -

Physical Endurance Test (PET) (For all posts)

For male candidates

100-metre race in 16 seconds

6 kms race in 6.5 minutes

Long jump: 3.65 metres in 3 chances

High jump: 1.2 metres in 3 chances

Shot put (16 Lbs): 4.5 metres in 3 chances

For female candidates

100-metre race in 18 seconds

800-metre race in 4 minutes

Long jump: 2.7 metres in 3 chances

High jump: 0.9 metres in 3 chances.

There shall be no minimum requirement for chest measurement for female aspirants.

How to Prepare for SSC CPO Syllabus

The SSC CPO exam is one of the toughest exams in the country. Lakhs of candidates apply for the exam every year, however, only a few thousands of them are able to crack the exam owing to their robust preparation plan, hard work, and consistency. Have a look at SSC CPO preparation tips and tricks to ace the written exam with flying colours shared below:

Download the syllabus before commencing the preparation. This will help them to get an idea of the topics from which questions are asked and determine how many study hours they must allocate to all the topics every day to finish the syllabus on the decided time.

Choose the most reliable books recommended by experts and previous toppers. It is important to clear the basic concepts as it will help them to understand the advanced level topics easily. However, avoid reading too many books as it would create confusion.

Do a SWOT analysis of your strong and weak areas in each topic. Strengthen your strong areas while working on your weak areas as well to keep your basics strong.

Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to assess your preparation level. Solving mock papers will help them to understand the actual exam format and improve speed & accuracy in the actual exam.

Stick to your study plan to have enough space for revision time. Always keep yourself updated with the latest current affairs and latest developments to score high marks in the GA section.

Best Books for SSC CPO Syllabus

Candidates should pick the latest edition of the SSC CPO books to perform well in the exam. The subject-wise books for the exam are shared below: