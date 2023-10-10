SSC Delhi Police MTS Recruitment Notification 2023 (Today): Check Exam Date, Eligibility and Other Details

SSC Delhi Police MTS Recruitment Notification 2023: SSC is going to fill 88 vacancies for MTS Posts in Delhi Police. Check the Application Form, Vacancy Details, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, How to Apply and Other Details Here.

SSC Delhi Police MTS Recruitment Notification 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to publish the notification for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) today i.e. 10 October 2023. The online application process shall also start once the notification is released. The online application process will be continued till 31 October.

Students who are interested in this job are required to appear for an online exam followed by a Physical Exam, Trade Test, Document Verification and Medical Exam. They should also 10th class passed and their should not be more than 25 years.

Delhi Police MTS Exam Date

The candidates who submit their application will be called to appear for MTS (Civilian) in the Delhi Police Exam which is scheduled to be held on 06, 07, 08, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 19 February 2024.

Delhi Police MTS Vacancy Details

The commission is expected to fill a total of 888 vacancies in Delhi Police. The break-up of vacancies is given below:

Category Vacancies UR 407 SC 58 ST 61 OBC 274 EWS 88 Total Vacancies 888

Delhi Police MTS Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the Delhi Police MTS Recruitment 2023 are as follows:

The applicant must be an Indian citizen.

The applicant must have passed the 10th class from a recognized board.

The applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 25 years as on the first day of the month in which the recruitment notification is published.

The applicant must have a valid driving license for light motor vehicles (LMV).

Selection Process for Delhi Police MTS

The selection process for the Delhi Police MTS Recruitment 2023 is expected to consist of the following stages:

Stage-1: Written Exam - 50 Marks

Stage-2: Physical Standards Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST & PET)- Qualifying

Stage-3: Trade Test (20 Marks)- Qualifying

Stage-4: Document Verification

Stage-5: Medical Examination