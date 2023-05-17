SSC Exam Date 2023 for JE Paper 1, Steno and JHT Announced: Download PDF at ssc.nic.in

SSC Exam Date 2023 for JE Paper 1, Steno and JHT at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check download the PDF from the website.

SSC Exam Date 2023 for JE, Steno and JHT: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam dates for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Stenographer and Junior Hindi Translator (JHT). The exam will be held from October 09 to October 16, 2023.

The Commission is conducting the exam in the month of October 2023. Candidates can check the exam for each posts in the table below:

Name of the Exam Date of Exam Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Stenographer Grade `C’ & `D’ Exam, 2023 Contracts) Examination(Paper-I), 2023 09, 10 and 11 October 2023 Stenographer Grade `C’ & `D’ Exam,

2023 12 and 13 October 2023 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior

Translator and Senior Hindi Translator

Exam, 2023 16 October 2023

SSC Notification 2023

The notification for the SSC JE Recruitment 2023, SSC Steno Recruitment 2023, and SSC JHT Recruitment 2023 will be provided on the official website.

SSC Registration 2023

Once the notifications are released, the candidates can apply for the posts online mode.