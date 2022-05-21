SSC JE 2020 final result announced on ssc.nic.in, 800 Qualified, Marks to release on 31 May

SSC JE 2020 final result has been released on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check SSC JE 2020 final result online from the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE 2020 final result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the SSC JE 20220 can download the final list of the candidates from the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

The commission will release Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates on the website of the Commission on 31 May 2022. This facility will be available for a period from 31 May 2022 to 20 June 2022. Candidates may check their individual marks by login in through their registered ID and password.

According to the SSC JE 2020 final result, a total of 800 candidates have been qualified for an appointment. out of the total, 541 vacancies are for Civil Engineering & 259 vacancies are for Electrical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering.

The result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) was declared by the Commission on 25 February 2022. On the basis of the Cut-off fixed by the Commission in Paper-II, 1294 candidates were qualified in Civil Engineering and 571 candidates were qualified in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for appearing in Document Verification.

How to Download SSC JE 2020 Final Result 2022?

Visit the official website.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 – Declaration of Final Result'. A PDF will be opened. Check your roll numbers. Download SSC JE 2020 Final Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Any discrepancy with respect to the selection/ non-selection/ allocation of post/ User Department, etc. may be brought to the Notice of the Commission within a period of one month from the date of declaration of final result.Candidates can download SSC JE 2020 Final Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.