SSC JE 2023 Notification (OUT) at ssc.nic.in: Check Application Form Link, Exam Date and Vacancy Details

SSC JE Notification 2023: SSC released the junior engineer notification PDF on the official website ssc.nic.in. A total of 1324 vacancies will be in various departments of the central commission. Direct Link to the application form. Check Exam Date, Vacancy, Eligibility.

SSC JE Notification 2023 (Today): Staff Selection Commission (SSC) uploaded the notification and activated the application link for the recruitment of Junior Engineers today i.e. on July 26, 2023. The candidates are required to apply online on the official website on or before 16 August 2023 The link is activated at ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment is being done for the filling of 1324 Junior Engineers for Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering in various Departments of Central Government including CPWD, MES, BRO, NTRO, etc.

The selection of these posts will be done on the basis of an online exam followed by the descriptive type test.

Candidates seeking to apply for SSC JE 2023 should be a graduate and candidates whose age is between 18 years and 32 years are eligible to apply for SSC JE Recruitment 2023. However, only male candidates are eligible for the post(s) of Junior Engineer(s)in the Border Roads Organization (BRO).

SSC JE Notification and Online Application Form

The candidates can apply for SSC JE Recruitment 2023. Other than this, all the details such as vacancies, selection process, application process, admit card, and answer key are available in the notification.

SSC JE Notification Download Here SSC JE Online Application Link Apply Here

SSC JE Exam Date 2023

SSC will organize the online exam, for the candidates who would submit their applications on 09, 10 and 11 October 2023. The dates were released in the notification earlier.

SSC JE Vacancy Details 2023

The commission has around 1324 vacancies divided as follows:

Name of the Department Post Name Number of Vacancies Border Roads Organization JE (C) - For Male 431 Border Roads Organization JE (E & M) - For Male 55 Central Public Works Department JE (C) 421 Central Public Works Department JE (E) 124 Central Water Commission JE (C) 188 Central Water Commission JE (M) 23 Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (Brahmaputra Board) JE (C) Vacancies to be intimated in due course. Farakka Barrage Project JE (C) 15 Farakka Barrage Project JE (M) 6 Military Engineer Services JE (C) 29 Military Engineer Services JE (E

& M) 18 Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works) JE (C) 7 Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works) JE (M) 1 National Technical Research Organization JE (C) 4 National Technical Research Organization JE (M) 1 National Technical Research Organization JE (E 1 Total 1324

SSC JE Eligibility Criteria 2023

To be eligible for SSC JE recruitment, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (B.E./B.Tech) from a recognized university or a diploma in engineering for specific posts. The eligible engineering disciplines include Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Quantity Surveying & Contract.

Age Limit: The age limit for SSC JE varies depending on the engineering discipline and the category of the candidate. Generally, candidates must be between 18 and 32 years of age . Age relaxations are applicable for candidates from reserved categories as per government norms.

. Age relaxations are applicable for candidates from reserved categories as per government norms. Nationality: Candidates must be citizens of India, subjects of Nepal, Bhutan, or Tibetan refugees who came to India before January 1, 1962, or persons of Indian origin who have migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries, etc.

SSC JE Overview 2023

Name of the Organization Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name Junior Engineer (JE) Number of Vacancies 1324 Registration Dates July 26 to 16 August 2023 SSC JE Exam Dates 09, 10 and 11 October 2023. Application Mode Online Selection Process Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT) Paper 2: Descriptive Test Website www.ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the Junior Engineer (JE) examination every year to recruit candidates for the position of Junior Engineer in various government departments and organizations. SSC JE is a highly sought-after exam for engineering graduates aspiring to work in the public sector. In this article, we will provide an overview of the SSC JE recruitment process, including eligibility criteria, the application process, and the exam pattern.

Also Check,

SSC JE Application Form

SSC JE Question Papers