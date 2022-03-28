JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022 Released on all Regional Websites, Documentation from 5 April, Check Direct Link Here

SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022 has been released by Staff Selection Commission on all regional websites. Check SSC CR JE DV Admit Card 2022 Direct Download Link, SSC NR JE DV Admit Card 2022 Direct Download Link, SSC ER JE DV Admit Card 2022 Direct Download Link and other regional websites link here. 

Created On: Mar 28, 2022 16:37 IST
SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022
SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022

SSCJE DV Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer Exam 2020. Candidates who have qualified for documentation on the basis of their performance in the written test can download the admit card from the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. 

The commission has decided to conduct SSC JE Documentation from 5 April 2022 to 8 April 2022. All those who have yet not downloaded their SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022 are advised to follow the easy steps given below and download their admit card as soon as possible. 

How to Download SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of SSC.
  2. Click on the link that reads ' E-Admit Card for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2020 (Document Verification)' flashing on the homepage. 
  3. It will redirect you to the new page.
  4. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. 
  5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference. 

Check Direct Link to Download SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022

State/UT Region/Sub Region SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022 Download Link
Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand North Region

SSC JE NR DV Admit Card 2022
Maharashtra, Gujrat,Goa Western Region

SSC WR JE DV Admit Card 2022 Download Link

 
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh MP Sub-Region

SSC MPR JE DV Admit Card 2022 Download Link
West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, Sikkim Eastern Region

SSC ER JE DV Admit Card 2022 Download Link
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram North Eastern Region

SSC NER JE DV Admit Card 2022 Download Link
Andhra Pradesh, Punduchery, Tamilnadu Southern Region SSC SR JE DV Admit Card 2022 Download Link
Karnataka, Kerla KKR region

SSC KKR DV Admit Card 2022
Hariyana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh North Western Sub-Region

SSC NWR DV Admit Card 2022
Uttar Pradesh & Bihar Central Region

SSC NWR DV Admit Card 2022

FAQ

When will be SSC JE DV 2022 Conducted?

5 to 8 April 2022.

How to Download SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022?

Candidates can download SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given in the article.

