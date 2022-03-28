SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022 Released on all Regional Websites, Documentation from 5 April, Check Direct Link Here

SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022 has been released by Staff Selection Commission on all regional websites. Check SSC CR JE DV Admit Card 2022 Direct Download Link, SSC NR JE DV Admit Card 2022 Direct Download Link, SSC ER JE DV Admit Card 2022 Direct Download Link and other regional websites link here.

SSCJE DV Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer Exam 2020. Candidates who have qualified for documentation on the basis of their performance in the written test can download the admit card from the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

The commission has decided to conduct SSC JE Documentation from 5 April 2022 to 8 April 2022. All those who have yet not downloaded their SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022 are advised to follow the easy steps given below and download their admit card as soon as possible.

How to Download SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of SSC. Click on the link that reads ' E-Admit Card for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2020 (Document Verification)' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Check Direct Link to Download SSC JE DV Admit Card 2022