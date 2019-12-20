SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 out, Check Region Wise Exam Centre and Venue Details Here

SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Junior Engineer Paper 2 2019 on its website. Candidates who have qualified SSC JE Paper 1 Exam 2019 can download the JE Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 through the official website of SSC.

The direct link of downloading SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 is given below. Candidates can download their admit card of the concerned zone by entering their roll number, date of birth and other required details on the login page. SSC JE Paper 2 2019 Exam is scheduled to be held on 29 December 2019 in the morning & afternoon sessions respectively.

As per the SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2019, a total of 10, 600 candidates had qualified for SSC JE Paper 2 2019 out of which 8681 candidates were of Civil Engineering and 1919 candidates were of Electrical/Mechanical Engineering. Around 3, 77, 133 candidates had applied for SSC JE Recruitment 2019.

How to Download SSC JE Paper 2 2019 Admit Card?

Candidates are required to visit the concerned Regional Official Website of SSC.

Click on Download SSC JE Paper 2 2019 Admit Card flashing on the homepage.

Then, SSC JE Paper 2 2019 Admit Card login page will be opened.

Candidates are required to enter the roll number/registration number, date of birth, other details and click on submit button.

The SSC JE Paper 2 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and save the admit card for future reference.

Download SSC SR JE Paper 2 Admit Card 2019



Download SSC CR JE Paper 2 Admit Card 2019



Download SSC ER JE Paper 2 Admit Card 2019



Download SSC WR JE Paper 2 Admit Card 2019



