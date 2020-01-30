SSC JHT Paper 1 Result 2019 Announced @ssc.nic.in, Check Cut Off and SSC JHT Paper 2 2020 Exam Date Here

SSC JHT Paper 1 Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC JHT Paper 1 Result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the SSC JHT Paper 1 Exam 2020 can check their result on the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT Paper 1 Exam 2020 was held on 26 November 2019 at various exam centres across the country. A total number of 12,359 candidates appeared in this examination as per official update. The commission has also released SSC JHT Paper 1 Cut Off Marks 2020, according to which, 1977 candidates have qualified in the said examination for appearing in SSC JHT Paper 2.

Candidates can check category-wise details of the candidates and cut off marks on the official website by following the instructions given below. If any candidate finds mismatch between his roll number and name, he/she may contact to the respective regional office of the commission immediately.

Go to the official website.

Click on the result section.

Click on SSC JHT Paper 1 Result 2019 Link.

A PDF will open.

Candidates can check roll number wise ssc jht paper 1 result 2019 and save it for future reference.

The commission will shortly release the Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Papers on its website. Candidates are advised to keep their eye on the official website for latest updates.

SSC JHT Paper 2 2020 DAF will be submitted from 16 February 2020. Candidates will have to fill up the detailed application form in due course. The commission will release the SSC JHT Admit Card 2020 on its website before the conduct of the Paper-II Examination. However, the candidates who will be unable to download their SSC JHT Admit Card 2020 may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately.

