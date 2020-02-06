SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2020 Out @ssc.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates who have qualified in SSC JHT Paper 1 Exam 2020 can download their admit cards through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT Paper 2 Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 16 February 2020 at various exam centres. All candidates who have qualified in paper 1 can download zone wise SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2020 through the regional official websites of SSC.

Candidates can check exam centre details on the admit card and advised to check the exam centre one day before the exam. If any candidate fails to download SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2020, they may contact to the respective regional office of SSC.

We have provided direct links of SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2020 below. Candidates can go through the direct links and download their admit cards by entering credentials on the login page. The commission has yet released the admit cards of Western Region and Eastern Region only, download links for other regions will shortly available on concerned regional websites. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website or this article for the latest updates.

According to the SSC JHT Paper 1 Result 2020, 1977 candidates have qualified for SSC JHT Paper 2 2020 out of 12,359. The final selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of his/her performance in Paper 1 & Paper 2. Those who will qualify in SSC JHT Paper 2 will be called for document verification round.

Download SSC WR JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2020

Download SSC ER JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2020

Highlights of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Exam 2019